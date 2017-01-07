BAZ to host tournament

ZIMBABWE is set to host the Zone VI Afro-Basketball qualifying tournament next month. Countries from the Southern African region are expected to participate. The Basketball Association of Zimbabwe’s

director of competitions, Simon Lawson, said that the qualifiers will be held in Harare and this will see Zimbabwe and South Africa battling it out for the top honours.

“We hope to play at home against South Africa who have already confirmed their participation.

“It is advantageous for us to play at home, so the coming of the teams we have invited will be of added advantage to us,” said Lawson.

He also said that Angola have already qualified for this tournament since they are the defending champions and Mozambique will not be participating as they are set to host the Afro-Basketball championships later this year.

Both the Zimbabwe senior men and women’s teams will participate at the Afro-Basketball qualifiers.

“The senior men’s team have already started preparations for the qualifiers whose exact dates are yet to be confirmed by the Supreme Council for Sport in Africa’s Zone Six administrators,” Lawson said.

Countries like Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Botswana are yet to confirm their participation at this inaugural tournament.

Last year, South Africa hosted the 2011 FIBA (Federation Internationale Basketball Association) Africa Zone VI Club Championship (sponsored by ESPN) at the Mandeville Sports Club (near Eastgate Shopping Center).

This presented an opportune occasion to officially launch the NBA Africa office and the introduction of BBall, a new lifestyle television show on SABC1.