Baroka revel in snatching gem

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter —

ZIMBABWE international forward Talent Chawapiwa has revealed he settled for South African Premiership side Baroka FC because he wants to play for a club where he is guaranteed game time as he begins his adventure in a foreign league.

There has been a scramble for the 25-year-old forward after his exploits for the Warriors at the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup where he was the outstanding player of the final which Zimbabwe won after beating Zambia 3-1.

Chawapiwa scored two stunning goals for the Warriors in the semi-final and final and provided an assist for Ocean Mushure in the final.

Yesterday, he signed a three-year contract with Super Diski side Baroka FC despite increased interest from a number of suitors who included ambitious Zambian club Lusaka Dynamos.

The Zambians were ready to splash, at least, $125 000 to secure Chawapiwa’s signature after they made a late bid to bring the exciting forward into their camp.

But Chawapiwa resisted the lure of the Zambians and, instead, decided to sign for Baroka FC by penning a three-year deal with the South African side yesterday.

FC Platinum president George Mawere, one of the best football administrators in the country’s top-flight league, attended the signing ceremony in Harare yesterday.

Chawapiwa’s manager Calvin “Currypie” Nyazema, who is also the manager of Zimbabwe international midfielder Archford Gutu, also attended the ceremony while Baroka FC chief executive Morgan Mammilla represented his club after flying in from South Africa.

Baroka will have the first option to extend the relationship by a further two years should the club believe they still need to retain the Zimbabwean forward at the end of his contract.

However, the general expectation is that Chawapiwa will, by then, have been snapped by a bigger club either in South Africa or outside that country.

“I am super excited. It is an achievement and a breakthrough I have been waiting for,’’ Chawapiwa told The Herald yesterday.

“I am positive about the whole deal, it’s a stepping stone for me. They have just told me that they have great plans for me if I play well.

“Game time is important for me. I believe I have to create a name for myself first and then more opportunities will come my way.’’

The forward, who began his career at Sprouting Football Club, which is owned by Nyazema, while in Form 3, said when he went to South Africa with the Warriors squad he never expected to generate the interest that he has sparked in that country and in Zambia.

He revealed that re-uniting with his former coach at ZPC Kariba, Sunday Chidzambwa, brought the best out of him.

“I had a slow start because sometimes you just get stage fright and lack of confidence but as time progressed I regained my composure,’’ he said.

“And Mhofu played a big role because he knows my weaknesses and strengths. He told me to play my normal game and it really helped me a lot. I relaxed and began to enjoy my game.’’

Baroka chief executive Mammilla said the player had been on their radar for a while, but his outstanding performances at the COSAFA Cup jolted them to act swiftly.

“We have been following the boy, but we were convinced during the COSAFA Cup matches that he is a gem. He is quick, plays fast football, I am sure he will adjust to our system.

“We know that a lot of teams were chasing his signature, but talked sense to him that he is not going to sit on the bench, but he is going to play.

“We have another Zimbabwean on our ranks, Marshal Munetsi, on loan from Orlando Pirates so that now makes it two players from this country.’’

Mammila refused to reveal the figures involved in the deal.

“I don’t want people to go to this boy’s mother and demand some money. So it is private and confidential,” he said.

Mawere said it wasn’t an issue about money.

“It is not the issue of money, but it is a club policy that if someone has been offered a better offer we don’t stand in their way, our policy is to let these youngsters go.

“The deal is a win-win situation for all the parties,” said Mawere.

Nyazema said the move was good for his player despite a lot of criticism from some people here who felt he had moved two steps backwards in his career.

“People might look like he has joined a small team, but they tend to forget that many Zimbabweans who joined the so-called big clubs either end up being loaned to the smaller clubs and return home to revive their careers after failing to get game time,’’ said Nyazema.

“We have seen it happening countless times.

“We don’t want to start higher and get lower. When we move players, we don’t look at the money aspect, but chances for a player to play while also making a better living than the league here.”