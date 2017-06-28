Bambo Tito follows Mutirowafanza footsteps

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

How many of you still remember the late veteran and hilarious Simon Shumba, affectionately known as Mutirowanza in acting circles?

Do you miss his skits?

Then cheer up, another talented star has risen to fill in the big shoes that were left by the comedian who passed away many years ago. He is none other than Andrew Chingobe popularly known as “Bambo Tito” who has put Honde Valley in Manicaland on the limelight through his acting skills.

Ask those who have been following him on social media such as YouTube and they can testify to how Bambo Tito is the next protégé or “heir-apparent” to the acting throne that was left by Mutirowafanza.

Bambo Tito has written his own piece of history and in the process has also endeared himself to legions of followers, garnering more than 40 000 hits on YouTube so far via Nehanda TV.

In an interview, Bambo Tito confirmed that he is following his late idol Mutirowafanza to continue capturing most of his followers, be they young or old.

Ironically, the late Mutirowafanza also hailed from Honde Valley’s Sagambe area where the actor stages his shows. “I did my primary education at Sagambe Primary School in Mutasa District, Honde Valley, and then transferred to St Eric’s High School in Norton where I completed my O-Level in 1995. “I grew up interested in watching dramas by Mutirowafanza. I’m the story writer of my comedies,” said the upcoming actor.

Bambo Tito, whose name is pronounced with a Manyika accent of the Zimbabwean province which he hails from, said he tries to make his dramas educative and entertaining at the same time without forcing the messages onto his audience.

“I act on the importance of education, cultural preservation, dangers of domestic violence, community development, HIV and Aids awareness and why youths should steer away from drugs, which ruins their future and careers,” he said.

He said is proud of his roots, hence his desire to see youths in his area and the country at large blossoming into successful entrepreneurs, artists or in whatever field of their choice.

“My main aim is to empower youths by capacitating them with the relevant skills and know-how so that tomorrow they can become responsible citizens and parents and guardians.

“I want to entertain Zimbabweans, at the same time promote the Chimanyika language in the same manner that Nigerians do their own languages.

“For instance, how many times have you Zimbabweans been trying to imitate the Nigerians by speaking some of their words like ‘Chineke’? This alone goes to show how much these pride themselves in their languages. After all, local is lekker,” said the actor who started acting at a tender age.

The 39-year-old artist is married to Sinodia Mubata and said derives his inspiration and jokes from societal settings. Bambo Tito said was once been involved in street theatre before in Manicaland as well as in schools.

However, he cited lack of financial resources and exposure as one of the biggest challenges in his career. “The industry lacks funding to make one a reach higher level. When attempting to rise one has to use personal funds for production and marketing which is expensive in the local film industry and everywhere else.

“This compromises quality and standards for people to appreciate our arts better and get us to international levels,” he said.