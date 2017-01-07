Back to school planning

Naledi Sande Cool Lifestyle Reporter —

Going back to school after a break, like over summer or the holidays, can be hard. You might be sad that the days of sleeping in and having extra time on your hands are over until the next break. So no more late nights watching TV, naps during the day or living without a schedule.

Or alternatively, you might be really excited to get back to school, catch up with all your friends and start your new classes.

Don’t just assume a great year is going to fall into your lap. You have to work to make it happen. Whether you’re already super organised or you like to work under pressure, the time to plan ahead is before school starts. Use specific strategies to help you not only stay afloat during the school year, but really thrive.

Get plenty of rest

Having an adequate amount of sleep is imperative to a successful high school career. Students who tend to sleep less than eight hours a night may not be as awake or alert during the day. In addition to school work, if you plan to participate in after-school activities or sports, you will need to rest so that you can do your best.

Talk with people

There is no reason to be shy with new people. Whether you are returning to high school, or you are new, talk with the people around you. In addition to making friends, talking with people may help you with class work and trying out for sports.

Sit in front

Do not slink into the back row of a classroom because you will get called on more, and you may not hear everything the teacher has to say. Stick near the front or middle, unless you have assigned seats, for the best experience.

Create a homework area

Assign a place at home that is your designated homework area. This area should be off-limits to anyone besides you during your designated homework time. Choose an area that is free of distractions, such as a desk in your room or dining room table, so you can concentrate on school work.

Prepare for the next day

Lay out your clothes, books and other things you may need for the following day of school. If you pack your own lunch, consider doing it the night before to cut down on the morning rush.

It is also a hard time for parents as time is no longer their own. Now they have to get up much earlier to get in sync with the school prep and school run for the school children. One does not want to get their child late at school especially at the beginning of the year.

Set up a bedtime and wake-up routine in advance

If possible, it’s best to establish bedtimes and wake-up times two weeks in advance of the start of school.

Ask your kids about their concerns

The start of school is exciting, but can also bring some anxiety-especially when it comes to the unknown. Take a few minutes to ask your kids what they are most looking forward to during the school year, and what things may be worrying them. You can help them work through any worries in advance of school starting and clear up any issues that could lead to a bumpy start to the year.

After Christmas gift shopping there is the dreaded back to school shopping that lies ahead.

Shop early

End of season sales are a great time to stock up on items your kids will need later on in the year.

The teacher’s supply list at the start of a new school year is daunting enough so don’t waste time and money on unlisted items. Extra supplies, while they may be cute, will probably never get used and just leave your pockets empty.

Buy bright

Lost school supplies may be a given, but gear that’s hard to miss can stave off the inevitable. Pack all their pencils, erasers, and other goodies into a bright backpack or pencil pouch to keep them from disappearing.