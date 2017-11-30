Baba Harare launches second album

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Former Jah Prayzah guitarist Braveman Chizvino popularly known as Baba Harare will launch his second album today at Dandaro Inn Harare. Titled “Minamato Yemarasta” the album has 14 tracks that touch on different issues that affect people.

Some of the songs were recorded at the Military Touch Movement stable owned by his former boss, while Maselo produced the rest. Since launching his solo career, Baba Harare said the response from fans have been encouraging.

“There was a lot of noise when I left 3rd generation band but I have moved on and we are working hard every day to get results. We have been holding shows week in and week out,” he said. He said decided to call his music “Gango Music” because it has all genres.

“There are a lot of beats on the album and we decided to call it ‘Gango’ meaning everything included. We also have other musicians that will be featuring on the album. I tried my best to bring an album that gives fans value for their money,” he said. A number of musicians including his former paymaster Jah Prayzah are expected to grace the occasion. Baba Harare who has been holding a number of shows with his former workmate Gonyeti described their relationship as fruitful.

“My combination with Gonyeti has brought some results and I am happy about that. She has been consistent in her shows and even her albums attest to that, Working with other musicians gives you the courage and experience that is needed. I am happy that it has worked for me and I look forward to work with each and every artist in the country,” he said.