Avoid road carnage this season

Sydney Kawadza Senior Features Writer —

On December 24 last year, the bus I was travelling on to Beitbridge was involved in an accident shortly after Gwayi River Bridge along the infamous Harare-Beitbridge Highway. I call it “infamous” because of the bad state that the road is in at the moment.

Ask anyone who has used this road and they will confess that the Harare-Beitbridge Highway has become a disgrace to Zimbabwe considering its importance to the region.



Enough about this road!

About the accident, though without injuries or fatalities, was an experience one should never go through. The festive season is a time of happiness and joy, not sorrow.

Last year, surviving an accident during the festive season was getting a second chance in life, and an opportunity to pursue burning issues related to the road carnage in Zimbabwe.

During the previous season, 130 people perished in road accidents. The festive season is set between December 15, 2015 and January 2, 2016.

During the same period last year, according to police national spokesperson senior assistant commissioner Charity Charamba, there was a significant rise in the fatalities compared to the same period December 15, 2014 to January 2, 2015.

During the Christmas period 267 accidents occurred between December 24 and 26, 2015 while 27 people died. A further 168 others were injured.

Most of these accidents were attributed to negligent drivers or pedestrians, inattention, misjudgment and tyre bursts.

The police have come up with a standard statement: warnings, pledges and threats but to no avail. Who is to blame? Is it the police? Is the Government responsible? What role do transport operators contribute to the carnage? What about the drivers and their passengers?

Early this month the police revealed that 112 people died in road accidents countrywide in November alone. That figure is quite scary.

Nearly 700 people were also injured in the 99 road traffic accidents. The message is the same from the police and other authorities.

Motorists have always been urged to exercise caution on the roads. Senior assistant commissioner Charamba said it was important to observe road rules.

She said violators face arrest.

“For the record, it is disheartening to note that during the month of November alone, we recorded a total of 99 fatal road accidents that claimed 112 people.

“A total of 692 people were injured in separate road accidents during the same month,” she said.

“We implore motorists to observe all traffic laws as they travel to different destinations.”

Snr assistant commissioner Charamba said it was important for motorists to plan their journeys and avoid travelling at night.

“We also entreat public service operators to desist from over-burdening drivers by carrying out incentivised extra trips as fatigue will catch up with them leading to accidents,” she said.

She reminded motorists that speeding and overloading were offences punishable at law. Drivers have also been dissuaded from crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

“They should also avoid driving while drunk or under the influence of alcohol.

“Motorists should check that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys.”

She added: “The police will not hesitate to impound all defective vehicles and arrest all those who flout the rules of the road.”

I like the bark in that statement, but where is the bite? Also of concern is the surge in fatal road accidents caused by tyre bursts. Six percent of fatal accidents recorded in August were due to tyre bursts.

This was blamed on use of second-hand tyres. There is also rampant use of tyres that do not conform to technical standards and high temperatures. The issues of overloading and speeding are also of concern.

Incorrect tyre pressure, which changes the shape of tyres, is also cited. Under-inflation, tyre size and potholes have also contributed to tyre bursts. Some of the accidents are caused by human error. The police have also been found wanting.

Do authorities know that police at roadblocks do not check on the state of vehicles? Public transport drivers know that they will get a ticket for $10 every morning whether their vehicles have faults or not.

Drivers don’t even sign Admission of Guilt forms, the police sign for them. Another example is of the bus crews on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway. Experience from last year’s Britbridge accident revealed that bus crews always have budget money for the police at the roadblocks.

Drivers insert a $5 note in their permit books every time they are stopped at a road block. Interactions with a driver’s assistant indicated that they budgeted between $60 and $70 for roadblocks.

“It’s better to spend $60 on bribes than $110 on spot fines,” he said.

That should explain why the bus crews have the temerity to overload.

That some of the accidents are due to fatigue is apparent. Reaction time in emergency situations is critical but most of the drivers fail to avoid accidents because they are overworked. We have enough noise about overworked drivers but who listens?

The passengers are also to blame. How often do the passengers raise objections about speeding drivers or other errant behaviour by bus crews? People are also daring for nothing.

Six people recently drowned after they were swept away by water while pushing a lorry that had developed a mechanical fault while crossing a river in Mwenezi, Masvingo Province.

The driver tried to cross a flooded river with a lorry carrying 20 passengers. The lorry developed a fault and the driver asked the passengers to push it across. Reports indicate that all the 20 passengers were swept away by the water.

Six of the passengers drowned. This is not an isolated incident as many other similar cases go unreported across Zimbabwe. Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Mr Obio Chinyere believes people can make a difference during this festive season.

“The motoring public has a right to arrive alive. People should drive as safely as possible.

“We are in the rainy season and the roads are not only slippery but they have also developed potholes so we urge caution on the roads,” he said.

Mr Chinyere said drivers should have their vehicles inspected by professionals before they embark their journeys. There are also calls for motorists to follow traffic rules and regulations.

“People should try to travel during the day and avoid drinking while driving,” Mr Chinyere said.

He also urged passengers to complain when drivers are misbehaving or speeding.

“The initial response is to control an errant driver and when he persists passengers can report to the police at the next roadblock,” he said.

Passengers should also check whether the public service vehicle they are travelling on has the requisite papers. These papers include Road Fitness Certificate, Passenger Liability Insurance and of course, check if the vehicle has a licence.

Mr Chinyere also added that passengers should act collectively and make sure that the driver is above 25 years of age. The Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors president Fradrick Maguramhinga said his organisation’s members were committed to reducing the carnage during the festive season

“We have embarked on an awareness campaign in Harare to make sure that drivers respect the sanctity of human life.

“The programme has seen our members sharing information on how they can avoid accidents.”

He said the union has also encouraged members to drive carefully.

“People should also report errant behaviour from drivers because we want to reduce the number of accidents during the Christmas and New Year holidays,” he said.

Maguramhinga said accidents were also bad for business because they are costly. Tapiwanashe Gwisai, the managing director of the Zimbabwe Accident Helpline (ZAH) says holidays are meant to be a joyful and relaxing time, but the Christmas and New Year holidays typically are accompanied by a staggering toll on the nation’s highways.

He however, notes that correctable mistakes are often behind road accidents.

“What you do or don’t do may save your life and those of your loved ones and other motoring people.

“Human error alone, which is quite preventable, contributed 93,4 percent to the accidents during the 2015 festive season road traffic accidents.

There several steps to take, according Gwisai, before setting out on a journey and at least decrease the risk of becoming a holiday statistic.

These are:

1. Preventive Car Maintenance

Be sure to service your car before taking off for holiday driving. Besides consulting your owner’s manual to see services that need to be performed at prescribed mileage and time intervals, expert advise checking the battery to be sure it’s strong and the terminals are clean. Inspect tyres for wear and tear. Look also for any bulges in the tyres. Your mechanic can look at the brake pads to be sure they don’t need to be replaced.

2. Rest and Be Ready To Drive

Drowsy driving is a recipe for disaster. Get a good night’s sleep before setting out. If possible, have an alert adult passenger in the car at all times to look out for road hazards and suggest a stop, a nap or a switch in drivers if you’re tired. During a longer trip, plan to stop every 160km or two hours for a break, experts advise. It can be brief — enjoying the view at a rest stop or taking a quick coffee or restroom break. Skip heavy meals before you set out; all those carbs and fat can make you doze off.

3. Plan Daylight Trips

If at all possible, start and finish trips during daylight hours. That automatically reduces risk of accidents, experts say. The death rate at night from traffic accidents is three times that of daylight driving. Hazards rise at night for many reasons. More impaired drivers are on the road, whether due to drinking or drugs. Some drivers may also have night-vision impairments that could pose risks for themselves and other motorists.

4. Beware the “Ds” of Dangerous Driving

In addition to drowsy driving, drinking and drugs all boost the chance of an accident. Distracted driving is also hazardous, and cell-phone use may top the list of causes.

Feedback: [email protected]