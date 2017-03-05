Assistant coach Murape demoted

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have demoted assistant coach Murape Murape to the junior teams, while Lloyd Mutasa has been given a revised target of 10 games to save his job in a new contract. Mutasa was told to win his first five games at home and then collect at least nine on the road and complete the first 10 games with about 23 points. The new target was revealed yesterday following a technical reshuffle which saw Murape being shown the exit door from the technical team and replaced by Biggie Zuze.

Club president Kenny Mubaiwa hinted in February that they had given the coach five games to prove himself at the Glamour Boys, but an executive meeting on Thursday gave Mutasa a bit of breathing space in his rebuilding exercise.

Murape, a holder of CAF C Licence, was a victim of lack of the required credentials under the new ZIFA and PSL requirements.

ZIFA have made it clear that head coaches and their assistants are obliged to be in possession of CAF A and Local Level 4 (Advanced Level) Licences to sit on the bench starting this season.

Murape has now been reassigned to take charge of the juniors, with Zuze taking his place.

When the news was delivered, Murape drove away from Motor Action Sports Club, where the team was training under the tutelage of Mutasa and Zuze and never returned.

Dynamos acting secretary-general Graham Mafoko confirmed the reshuffle.

“We offered Mutasa a performance-based contract. He must win all the five games at home.

“We simply need 15 points and the five games he will play away he must collect seven points. In simple terms he must collect 23 points for Dynamos from the 10 games.

“If he fails to collect the points, we will review his contract and if results do not come, we will relieve him of his duties together with his assistants. We will not hesitate to fire them.

“We have brought Zuze on board and to set the record straight, it was not the executive but it was the coach (Mutasa), who chose Zuze and we are happy with his choice and we are going to give them the necessary support. We have also relieved Murape Murape of his duties from the senior team and we are going to give him a new role with the juniors. We have so many structures at Dynamos that need to be filled. Murape has CAF C Licence and as a club we will assist him to get the necessary documents that are required by the PSL and Zifa,” said Mafoko.

Meanwhile, Zuze was excited to come back to Dynamos.

“I am very happy to be back home, a place where I started my career. I made my name at Dynamos as a player and two years later my brother Garikai followed me. I could have been back here a long time ago.

“I think this is the right time for me to be back at Dynamos. I am proud to be back at the biggest football institution in the country. It’s not only myself but everyone who want to be associated with Dynamos. We are looking forward to a very bright season.

“Mutasa has done a great job here. He has stabilised the ship. He has brought a lot of youngsters and we share the same philosophy.

“I know what is needed at Dynamos. We have work to do and I am happy to be working with Mutasa. We will try our best to have smiles on the faces of the Dynamos fans.”

Mutasa welcomed Zuze.

“It feels good to be surrounded by qualified personnel. Zuze is one such person who will benefit the institution. Sundowns have Pitso (Mosimane) and a number of former players who are assisting the club.

“What matters is the contribution he is going to give, whether one is assistant or head coach.

“You can’t know it all but you need to share views with others and its very healthy.

“I just urge fans and everyone at Dynamos to give us maximum support and we will deliver,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos will travel to Trojan this morning, where they are scheduled to play two friendly matches.

The Glamour Boys will also play three friendly matches in Gaborone on the weekend of March 24 and 26.

The team will be in Botswana for five days.

They will play against Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Gilsport and Township Rollers before coming back to Zimbabwe for their season-opener on the first weekend of April.