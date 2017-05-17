Artistes gear up for Time and Jazz Festival

Arts Reporter

Preparations for the Time and Jazz Music Festival to be held at Cresta Oasis Car Park and Time and Jazz Café over the weekend are at an advanced stage with organisers saying all is now place for the event.

The event will be a repackaged Winter Jazz Festival that was founded by renowned jazz promoter Josh Hozheri.

Hozheri said the festival has been rebranded to accommodate guest artistes of non-jazz styles, but the concept remains the same with a host of jazz singers taking turns to on stage over two days.

On Friday Selmor Mtukudzi, Gary Tight and Jabavu Drive will get the ball rolling while Suluman Chimbetu will close the night.

On Saturday Prince Edward Jazz Band, St Georges Jazz Band, Alexio Kawara, Edith Weutonga, Sam Dondo, Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu and The Old Timers will serenade guests before Jah Prayzah closes the festival. Hozheri said he is optimistic the event will bring back the feel of Winter Jazz Festival that had taken a break due to various challenges.

“We are happy to bring back this festival. Since it is the launch of the rebranded fete, we have decided to concentrate on local performers but as the new baby grows, our selection will also grow. We have partnered with Cresta Oasis and we are using their car park as the main festival venue.

“The partnership will also see guests to the festival getting discounted bookings in the hotel in our special arrangement,” said Hozheri.