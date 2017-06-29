Armed robbers vanish with $35 000

June 29, 2017 Crime & Courts
Snr Asst Comm Charamba

Crime Reporter
ARMED robbers reportedly pounced on two families in Harare and Bulawayo last Monday night and got away with $35 000 and RMB1 500, police have confirmed.

Police said they were worried about such cases as the robbers targeted individuals who kept large sums of cash at home. Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said in last Monday night’s incident, two complainants were at their home in Bulawayo when four armed robbers entered.

“One of the suspects was in handcuffs while the other three posed as police detectives,” she said. “They accused the complainants of buying stolen doors from a local shop in Bulawayo and demanded to verify if the purchase was genuine.

“It was during this purported verification exercise that they handcuffed the first complainant, whilst the second complainant had her hands tied and face covered with bandages. Both complainants were force-marched to the main bedroom where they were ordered to lie down.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the robbers forced open a trunk and stole $31 000 cash, three cellphones, cutlery and two laptops all valued at $2 200.

They also got away with the house keys and Mercedes-Benz car keys. In the second incident, police said a foreign national arrived at his house in Marlborough at around 8.40pm last Monday and was confronted by the armed robbers wearing masks.

The robbers had already entered his house and were in his corridor. “One of the suspects pointed a gun and ordered the complainant to lie down whilst the other accused searched the complainant and took his pistol from his waist and $50 from the pockets,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

“They force-marched the complainant to his bedroom where they opened the gun cabinet, took $4 000 cash and 1 500 Chinese yuan. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the complainant locked in his bedroom.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged members of the public to deposit their money in banks to avoid such incidents. “The public is being urged to be on the lookout for people who masquerade as police officers,” she said. “It is their duty to ask for police identification or even call the nearest police station for clarity before permitting strangers access into their homes.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged anyone with information that might assist them in investigating the two cases to contact any nearest police station or phone (04) 703631.

Early this month, a Harare couple lost $80 000 cash in Madokero suburb to armed robbers, as it emerged that businesspeople who do not bank their takings are being targeted by criminals.

The robbers trail their targets from areas around the city and pounce on them while opening the gates to their homes or at traffic lights.
  • Kimberly Mangwende

    i still think its better to keep your money at home than have it deposited in the bank. There is a chance the money “might” get stolen at home or not (chances are 50-50) but at the bank its literally stolen 100% of all the times because you cannot access your funds back.

  • s shumba

    Police said a foreign national arrived at his home in Marlborough ….. and was confronted by armed robbers wearing masks. . . . . . . The robbers had already entered his house and were in his corridor . ……”

    Mapurisa rovai munhu ataure kwaakaisa mari. Haisi mar yokubas here. And where does this foreign national come in in all this