Armed robberies worry police

Crime Reporter

Police have expressed concern over armed robbery and murder cases that have been recorded in various parts of the country since last month. In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba urged people to respect the sanctity of human life and also avoid boarding unregistered vehicles as they could end up being robbed. “Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase in Beitbridge and Zvishavane and Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to alert hikers and those who offer lifts to strangers to do so with extra caution. Of interest is a Honda Fit which fits the description of two crime scenarios,” she said.

She said recently two men (aged 47 and 33) boarded a silver Honda Fit with unknown registration numbers intending to travel to Bulawayo from Zvishavane. The vehicle had four people and after driving about 15km, the driver turned into a bushy area where one of the occupants produced a pistol and robbed the two men of an undisclosed amount of money, laptop, cellphones and clothes, all worth over $530.

In another incident, two men (aged 50 and 37) lost cash and valuables worth $820 to four armed robbers who had offered them a lift from Gweru to Mashava. The robbers were travelling in an unregistered silver Honda Fit and were armed with a pistol.

In Gwanda, a 73-year-old man lost $290 cash to two armed robbers who attacked him with a machete while he was panning for gold. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to strongly warn these criminals that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are urged to avoid boarding unregistered vehicles or hiking at secluded places, but to make use of designated bus terminuses,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said. She said that the force continued to record cases of murder.

“It is unfortunate that perpetrators of this heinous crime have completely lost respect of the sanctity of human life. Of interest is a murder case which occurred recently in Rhodesville, Harare, on 17 October, 2017 at around 6am,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

She said the deceased was left by his two housemaids inside the house as they went out to do their chores. One of the housemaids returned after about 30 minutes and discovered that the door to the man’s bedroom was locked from inside.

She used another door to gain entry and found her colleague’s boyfriend inside the man’s bedroom and shouted for help. A caretaker teamed up with other men and they found the homeowner lying in a pool of blood. The housemaid’s boyfriend is believed to have committed the murder and escaped.