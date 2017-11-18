Argentina’s submarine missing

BUENOS AIRES. – Argentina’s navy said yesterday it has launched a search operation for one of its submarines with a crew of 44 which has been reported missing off the south coast. The navy said it had not had contact with the submarine, the San Juan, for 48 hours. “We have not been able to find, or have visual or radar communication with the submarine,” navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told a news conference.

The TR-1700 class diesel electric submarine had been returning from a routine mission to Ushuaia, near the southernmost tip of South America, to its base at Mar del Plata, around 400km south of Buenos Aires.

The San Juan’s last contact with the navy command was on Wednesday morning, Balbi said. Argentina said it launched an air and sea search on Thursday, involving a destroyer and two corvettes. – AFP.