Another sponsor for COSAFA

FAIRY Bottling is the latest company to throw their weight behind the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships after being named as Presenting Partner to the event that will be staged in Zambia from December 6-16. The regional championship will showcase the emerging talent in the Southern African region, along with the best that guest nations Egypt and Uganda have to offer.

“As Fairy Bottling, we are delighted to partner with COSAFA on the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships through our AQUASAVANA brand. We view these championships as an important stepping-stone for the best young talent in the Southern African region to attain their goals of a professional career in football and wish all the competing sides the very best in their quest to lift the trophy,” says Fairy Bottling CEO, Dr Mohamed El Sahili.

Fairy Bottling produces the Proudly Zambian renowned mineral water brand AQUASAVANA. The company manufactures more than 20 SKUs of carbonated juices, among them an energy product, REAKTOR, qualified as the most growing consumable drink of the year in 2016. The scope of Fairy Bottling’s business is not limited to Zambia and comprises seven other countries as well.

The group phase and semifinals of the COSAFA Under-20 Championships will be staged in Kitwe, with the third-place play-off and final to be held at the iconic Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Group A comprises Zambia, Swaziland, Malawi and Uganda, while Group B contains South Africa, Mozambique, Egypt and Mauritius. Group C will be fought out between Angola, Namibia, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Only the top team in each pool advances to the semifinals, along with the best-placed runner-up. The regional championship is a crucial stepping stone to international football for the players who take part and as holders, Zambia used last year’s tournament as a Launchpad to their crowning as African Champions and later an excellent showing at the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea. Zambia are the most successful nation in the history of the COSAFA Under-20 Championships with 11 victories so far, seconded by Zimbabwe with six wins.” — cosafa.com