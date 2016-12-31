Another Homela gem in the making

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter —

BORN in a family were his uncle the legendary Gibson Homela was a very good soccer player who was a marvel to watch at Zimbabwe Saints, in the national colours and now a coaching instructor, Jurgen Homela has shunned those footsteps and instead chose to pursue a career in rugby

Jurgen, a nephew to Gibson, is dreaming of donning the rugby national jersey and represent Zimbabwe in the Sevens team. Jurgen Homela is already a hit in the Bangkok Bangers rugby club which is in Division 2 in Thailand and has even scored superb tries, helping his side to gain promotion to the national league.

He also once played for Phuket Vagabonds rugby team and scored five tries. He already has medals after winning one of the tournaments in Thailand.

“I played for Bangkok Sevens Tournament in 2015 and Pattaya 10s tournament 2016 were we won both of them,” said an elated Jurgen Homela

He is a very effective as a scrum half or fullback. At 22 years he has the height despite the fact that he has a slim body. He weighs 65kg and has so far scored eight tries for his university and 10 for his club, Bangkok Bangers and as many conversions.

Their team has four blacks — three from USA and he is the only one from Africa and Zimbabwe to be precise.

Jurgen has played rugby in Zimbabwe before in Zvishavane under the watchful eye of former national team winger Emmanuel Munyoro and coach Darlington Majoni.

He then enrolled for his secondary education at Victoria High school and was turning for Zvishavane Bulls. Because of his desire to don the national team jersey he went for the sevens trials in February 2014 representing Midlands Province and made the grade.

It was during that same year that he got a scholarship at Assumption University

“I have been here since April 2014 and my current coach is Darryn Mathee who plays for the Thai national team, but he is from our neighbouring South Africa” said Homela

For one to play for Thai national team one has to have stayed in the country for three years and Homela does not want to play for Thailand

“If I am selected I will snub the offer. My hope is to play for my country and I hope that if all Zimbabweans across the world have the same heart like me we can even compete against the likes of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.”