Angola rejects EU poll observers’ demands

July 19, 2017 Africa
President Dos Santos

LUANDA. - Angola has rejected conditions demanded by an EU election observer mission that had been preparing to witness next month’s polls in the country, state media reported on Monday.

The European team had called for unfettered access to polling stations across the vast southern African nation during the August 23 vote.

“So this is Africa. And we do not expect anyone to impose on us their means of observing elections or to give lectures,” said Foreign Minister Georges Chicoti according to the Journal de Angola newspaper.

“The invitation stands. But we do not want to have separate agreements with all of the organisations (sending observers).” Chicoti added that the only organisations with which Angola has election observation deals were the African Union and the southern African bloc SADC.

“These are the only institutions for which Angola must abide by the electoral processes laid down in law,” he said.

The foreign ministry warned that safety could be an issue if the EU observers were allowed unhindered access to polling stations in all 18 of Angola’s provinces. “The European Union has not yet decided whether it will send an observer mission or not,” said the EU mission’s spokesman Pablo Mazarrasa.

President Eduardo Jose Dos Santos who has ruled Angola since 1979 will not contest next month’s general election, marking a historic change in the oil-rich country.

In February, the ruling MPLA named Jose Lourenco, currently defence minister, as Dos Santos’ successor and he is most likely to succeed him after the August election. – AFP.
  • Piankhi

    The hell with the EU. Why do any African countries even engage this foolishness. EU act as if they are the overseers of African Sovereign countries and need their permission to run elections or anything that goes on in their countries. This the AU, not the EU. Would any EU country allow African countries in their borders to observe their European election. I think not. Africa has to make a decision and turn their backs on these European oppressor devils. How can you allow any European country in an African nations after the brutal occupation of Africa under these same EU murders, rapist, robbers and thieves for hundreds of years. The facts are the EU countries cannot survive unless they have a foot print in African countries to continue their quiet looting and thievery in order for Europe to survive. Most Western European countries would be nothing more than 3rd world countries if is wasn’t for their thievery and slavery of the African continent. Those days are over and become more difficult for Western European worthless countries to rule over African countries. As I said. African countries are under the AU. And not the EU. These white devils need to wake up. Their time is over. And they know it.