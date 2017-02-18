Andy Muridzo tests upmarket waters tomorrow

Arts Correspondent

Rising musician Andy Muridzo will tomorrow perform at upmarket joint Bar Rouge for the first time this year.

The musician has been using live shows to build up to his new album that will be released soon.

In an interview, Muridzo’s manager Gift Petro said they are going to be samplings songs from the album, which is due for release next month.

“We are encouraging our fans to come in their numbers on Saturday (tomorrow) as we are promising them the feel of the new album, ‘Takumbotenderedza’, which we are releasing in March,” he said.

He said they are happy to be performing in Bar Rouge since the venue attracts an executive audience.

“It is an executive bar and it is obvious that we are going to have new fans since the bar attracts a different group of people, the executives so we can’t wait for the day. We are ready and good to go,” he said.

Bar Rouge entertainment Manager Spencer Sahumani said they are happy to be hosting Muridzo, who is currently riding high in the entertainment circles.

“We can say Andy is man of the moment, so having him at our joint is actually a good thing to us and we also want to give our clients a new feel since they are now used to jazz music that we normally have at the venue,” he said.

Muridzo attracted attention across showbiz following his decision to join Military Touch Movement (MTM), a music stable owned by Jah Prayzah. The two are viewed as fighting for the same crowd in the industry.

Muridzo also hogged the limelight when the news of his affair with controversial raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda went viral.

His camp said they will use the show to prove that of all the things that happened in the past weeks have not submerged his zeal to thrill.