Andy Muridzo, Jah Prayzah deal turns sour

January 26, 2018 Entertainment, Top Stories
Andy Muridzo (backrow second left) and Jah Prayzah (backrow third left) with some members of Military Touch Movement

Andy Muridzo (backrow second left) and Jah Prayzah (backrow third left) with some members of Military Touch Movement

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent—
The relationship between Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo is on the rocks with Muridzo mulling to pull out of Military Touch Movement, it has emerged. Muridzo reportedly hinted to Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze that he was on his way out. The “Dherira” singer’s manager Gift Petro confirmed the communication but said he could not shed more light on the matter.

“I just heard there was communication between Andy and Keen but I am still to get the details but if there is something MTM will definitely issue a statement,” he said.

Muridzo also downplayed the issue saying he just hinted that there are some investments he wanted to pursue. “I did not say I am going to quit. If I quit you will be the first person to know. I just have some investments that I want to focus on,” he said. Mushapaidze was not picking up calls yesterday.

Military Touch Movement is a move that was formed to push Zimbabwean music on the continent. It had musicians Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, EQ X and Tahle Wedzinza among others.

According to insiders the two’s relationship went sour when Jah Prayzah decided to have collaborations with Mozambican musicians Mr Bao and Tanzanian musician Harmonised.

Initially, according to insiders, Muridzo was made to believe that under Military Touch Movement he would have collaborations with these musicians but his master went on to grab the opportunities, leaving Muridzo out of the deals.

“The relationship should have collapsed last year but a local businessman saved the situation when he intervened. This time things have gone bad and Andy is not happy with the MTM deal. He is moving out,” said the source.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • sarah Mahoka

    this is the most foolish justification for pulling out. Andy cannot have collaborations with Harmonize or BAo if these artists are asking for JAh Prayzah. Kana ndichida collaboration na Jah there is no way you can push me to have Andy muridzo because its a question of who will pay for the video and cost of production. If its my collabo and I am paying you will not give me muridzo. Mridzo can ask for harmonize and then pay

  • Vukurai

    Seems this JP’s manager is greedy.

  • zimba ngoma

    Muridzo is confused collaborations are earned not just given he has to put in the work so other artist can ask/agree for collaborations first he must make up his mind which type of artist he wants to be coz at the moment he is all over the place one minute he is imitating jah prayzah next he is singing r’n'b ,zimdancehall talented he is but he has no focus look at ExQ,Nutty O and even Tahle u can tell which type of artists they are from their music