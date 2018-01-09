American music star shoots video in Zim

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo Arts Correspondent

American hip-hop and RnB artist Reese Nance better known as G-Shytt in music circles was in Zimbabwe for the first time to shoot a musical video. The video which was shot in different locations like Harare, Vumba, Mutare and Headlands is for his latest song titled “The Vibe Is Right” off the album “As Promised”.

It was directed by local videographer Vusa Blaqs of the Bhachura fame. In an interview with The Herald Arts, G-Shytt said he was lured by productions he came across on social media done by Blaqs.

“The sound that we created with the song has an African influence or vibe so we chose to shoot in Africa particularly Zimbabwe because we met Blaqs and he insisted on shooting this video for me.

“After researching Zimbabwe, I felt like it was the perfect place to shoot this video,” he said. The excited musician described his maiden visit as a dream come true. For me, it is a dream comes true because I have always dreamt of coming to Africa though I never thought that my first time would be coming here to shoot a music video.

“I felt connected with the people here and Zimbabwe is like my second home. Now I can write more music about Zimbabwe and Africa,” said G-Shytt. G-Shytt said he is looking forward to have collaborations with Zimbabwean musicians in the near future.

“I will be returning to Zimbabwe soon to do collaborations with some local artistes. I love the sound and tempo of Zimbabwean music it is very different and it sounds dance driven,” he said. The “Last Night” hit-maker has produced over 50 songs in his musical career and some of his popular songs are “Exclusive” and the “Big Fish”.

G-Shytt started singing and writing music in 2013. Initially he started out dancing for top hollywood divas Rihanna, Beyonce and Ciara and has also done movies, commercial acting, feature films but later chose to focus on music. He has toured several countries around the world that include in Florida, Canada, Brazil, Greece, and Dominican Republic.