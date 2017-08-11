All smiles for Miss World Zim winners

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 winners and finalists on Wednesday got their prizes courtesy of Big Time Strategic Group and Miss Zimbabwe Trust at the pageant office in Highlands.

Miss World Zimbabwe queen Chiedza Mhosva received a Kia motor vehicle, $20 000 and $1 000 for taking part. She also got a business class air ticket to travel to China for the Miss World pageant to be held on November 18.

She will also be attached at Big Time Strategic Group during her reign. Mhosva got wardrobe for the Miss World courtesy of Lachelle and prominent designer Spero Villioti will do her garment for the finale.

First princess Evelyn Njelele walked away with $10 000, holiday package to Victoria Falls, will be attached to Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in her field of expertise.

Accounting student at University of Zimbabwe, Kundai Somerai who was voted second princess walked away with $5 000 and will be attached with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in the accounting department.

Somerai will also got a holiday package courtesy of ZTA Miss Personality Tariro Angelica Zvizhinji, a Mass Communication in Journalism student walked away with $5 000 and will be attached with Big Time Strategic Group for a year.

All the finalists were given $1 000 for participating at this years’ pageant. In an interview the queen, Mhosva said was happy to receive the prizes and will dedicate $10 000 from her prize to her project.

“I want to thank the sponsors and organizers for this pageant. I am so happy and this is the day the Lord has made. I am going start up a project with $10 000. For now my mother would be driving me as I don’t have a license. I am going to represent my country well in China,” she said.

Big Time Strategic Group chief executive officer Justice Maphosa said has passion to see Zimbabwe modelling growing and developing.

“I have seen South Africa Idols, Miss South Africa and Miss Teen among others doing well and I asked myself what is the secret, how can we achieve this, why not do it in Zimbabwe. Here we are and we have partnered with Miss Zimbabwe Trust and next year we are in this,” he said.