All set for Byo Interface Rally

Bulawayo Bureau

ALL is set for the 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo today, as the Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday evoked the memory of one of the country’s founding nationalists, the late Dr Joshua Nkomo, by visiting his house. Zanu-PF National Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said all was set for President Mugabe’s address to the youth in Bulawayo, calling for discipline among the party faithful for the successful running of the interface.

He said the arrival of President Mugabe in Bulawayo on Thursday, two days before the interface rally, had helped in boosting morale among the people, and thousands were expected at White City Stadium today. President Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo on Thursday to preside over the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) graduation ceremony yesterday and remained in the city for today’s interface rally.

“We are happy to say that the presence of His Excellency in Bulawayo days before the interface helped boost the morale. All preparations have been completed and the President has been here since Thursday, so what it means is that everything is in place and the interface is ready to roar. We also want to remind our members that Zanu-PF is a party of discipline and urge them to conduct themselves in a disciplined manner so that our event runs smoothly,” said Cde Chipanga.

Cde Chipanga paid tribute to the Zanu-PF Bulawayo province for working as a united team to prepare for today’s event whose proceedings will be punctuated by music from South African musicians and locals. Cde Chipanga led a delegation that toured the venue yesterday afternoon to check on the final preparations, before visiting Dr Nkomo’s house in Pelandaba.

He was accompanied by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, Politburo and Central Committee members from Bulawayo, members of the Youth League national executive and Bulawayo provincial executive members, as well as local legislators. At Dr Nkomo’s house and while addressing the revolutionary icon’s son, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, Cde Chipanga said they had decided to visit to connect with the history of the late Vice President.

“We decided as the Youth League to come to the house where Father Zimbabwe used to live,” he said. “We feel as young people that we need to remember and cherish the contribution of Dr Nkomo to both the country and the party Zanu-PF.”

Cde Chipanga said Dr Nkomo’s house had a rich history of the country’s liberation struggle and pledged that the Youth League will sit and discuss ways to assist in the maintenance of the liberation icon’s house.

“We remain guided by the vision of Dr Nkomo and as the youth, we need to know and appreciate our history,” he said. “It is important to know where we are coming from and that influences where we are and also where we are going.”

Mr Nkomo paid tribute to the Zanu-PF Youth League for visiting his father’s home, saying the house did not belong to the Nkomo family, but to all Zimbabweans. He said Dr Nkomo had told them before his death that the house was to remain accessible to everyone who wanted to connect with the history of the liberation icon and that of the country. The Youth League also conducted a carnival in the city centre to help raise awareness for today’s event.

The carnival comprised of traditional dance groups and drum majorettes who joined the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services band as it serenaded the people with its melodious tunes during the march that started at Makokoba suburb’s Stanley Square and ended at the City Hall car park.