All nations are equal: President

All nations are equal before the law and no country should be allowed to bully others on the basis of its military might, President Mugabe has said.

He said no country should monopolise ownership of nuclear weapons and if they were dangerous, all nations with the arsenal should destroy them.

President Mugabe made the remarks yesterday soon after landing at Harare International Airport from New York, USA, where he attended the 72nd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The remarks were in reference to US President Mr Donald Trump, who showed flagrant disregard of international law after he vowed to destroy North Korea in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

“Ko imi kana muine bomb, ko chamunorambidzira vamwe kuti vachiitawo mabomb chii?” said President Mugabe. “Kana mabomb aya achinzi akashata, anouraya vanhu nenzira dzakaipisisa torasaka tese tese, kwete kuti mosarudza kuti idzi ndonyika chete dzinosungirwa kuita mabomb aya, asi dzakaita sana North Korea hatide kuti vaiite.

“Ndopakarambawo veNorth Korea vakati tinotoita redu chete. Zvino vaive vachiita matests vachikanda mamissiles anonosvika achiputikira kudhuze neAmerica asi ari mumvura. Zvino maAmericans vashishidzirwazve. Zvino Trump haasi kuda izvozvo zvikanzi kanyika aka ndinoda kukadzima. Kudzima imwe nyika iri muUnited Nations. Yakazvisainira pachayo kuti tiri kujoiner United Nations. Hazvipo pamurawo weUnited Nations.

“Tose, big or small, tinonzi nemurawo weUnited Nations we are equal. We are equal members. Hapana member inosungirwa kuzvisesekedza mberi kuti ndini mukuru, itai zvandinoda. Ndozvandakarambaka izvozvo. Kwete. Hapana hukuru kwakadaro.”

President Mugabe said the behaviour of Mr Trump towards North Korea reminded him of the biblical story of David and Goliath.

He said he expected Mr Trump to preach about peace and amicable ways of resolving differences among nation States.

“Kwazouya jinda reAmerica rinonzi Trump,” said President Mugabe. “Takafunga kuti achataura zvokususukidza kubatana kwedu muUnited Nations imomo, kuti vanhu vanogara vakabatana, tive vanhu vanogadzirisana kana paine zvinenge zvasiya gwara. Kana umwe wedu akange akanganisa tinodzorana nenzira yekudzorana yedialogue, yekutaurirana kuti tinzwanane zvakare.”

President Mugabe said the US was the first country to use nuclear bombs in the world during the Second World War, when they bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, where thousands of people died.

He said to date, the US had not been tried for crimes against humanity emanating from the two bombings.

President Mugabe, in his address to the UNGA, told Mr Trump that America would never rule the world.

“Nyika nenyika dzine simba rekuzvitonga, no matter how small,” he said. “Ndozvinotaura United Nations. Hapana nyika inonzi its too small. Saka tangoti timutsiurewo. Hapana nyika inoda kutongwa neimwe nyika.”

In his remarks directed to Mr Trump during the 72nd UNGA President Mugabe said: “Are we having the return of Goliath?”

President Mugabe said each nation should build on its strength and that there should be respect for each nation’s independence and sovereignty.

He also called on the US government to tackle serious issues to do with climate change saying “let’s work together, climate change is real”.

President Mugabe, who was accompanied by First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and senior Government officials, was welcomed at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Cabinet Ministers, services chiefs and thousands of Zanu-PF supporters.