All eyes on Chawapiwa

Robson Sharuko in HARARE and Paul Mundandi in ZVISHAVANE

THE scramble for Zimbabwe international forward Talent Chawapiwa went a notch higher last night with ambitious Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos joining the race to try and sign him amid revelations he had agreed terms with South African Premiership club Baroka FC.

Chawapiwa has become hot property after a starring role for the Warriors at the just-ended COSAFA Castle Cup in which he scored two stunning goals in the semi-final against Lesotho and in the final against Zambia.

The speedy winger was named man-of-the-match after the final, which the Warriors won 3-1, as he also created the third goal for Ocean Mushure while his pace down the right flank provided constant terror for the Chipolopolo defence.

Sources told The Herald late last night that Chawapiwa had settled for Baroka FC and the deal was as good as done, after the South African club agreed terms with FC Platinum, despite a late bid from Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos.

“It’s a done deal for Talent with Baroka FC because the two parties have agreed terms and what is just left is for the signing ceremony and the boy will, unless something dramatic happens overnight, be playing for Baroka next season,” the sources said.

“But you never know with football because every minute something could crop up and we have seen a lot of players in Europe who appeared to have been going to a certain club ending up being snapped by another club, including some who were diverted from the airports after flying in to sign for a different team.

“So, until the boy puts pen to paper, a little window of opportunity remains for the other suitors and there are many of them who have plunged into the race, including Lusaka Dynamos of Zambia, who are owned by one of the richest people in that country and have huge ambitions of even becoming champions of Africa in the next few years.

“If you follow them closely, you will realise they have been on a huge spending spree this year alone and such is their ambition that they have even brought players from Brazil, of all countries, and there are players who have been signed from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Uganda, DRC, you name it, and they are even being dubbed the new TP Mazembe.

“When you have a player deciding to leave AS Vita, who are a huge club in the DRC, and choosing to join Lusaka Dynamos, even in a situation where TP Mazembe were interested in his services, then you should know that these are serious boys who want to rock the continent and just give them time, just give them a few years and you will see.’’

Apparently, Lusaka Dynamos were prepared to splash, at least, $125 000 for the services of Chawapiwa which is certainly far more than what Baroka FC will spend for the acquisition of the flying winger.

The Lusaka Dynamos officials were impressed with the way Chawapiwa destroyed Chipolopolo in the COSAFA Castle Cup final and believe the winger could add significant value to their ambitious project.

However, it appears, as of late yesterday, Baroka FC had won the race. KickOff.com revealed yesterday that Baroka had completed the signing of Tanzania defender Abdi Banda while “Chawapiwa and Zambian forward Brian Mwila are next in line.”

“We have completed the signing of Abdi Banda,” Morgan Mammila, the Baroka chief executive told KickOff.com. He said they were still talking to FC Platinum over Chawapiwa.

“With Chawapiwa we are talking to his team as of now which makes it no secret that we want him. We are also talking to Green Buffaloes regarding Mwila,” said Mammila although KickOff.com, just like The Herald, had already been informed that terms had been agreed for the Warriors winger to move to South Africa.

Chawapiwa’s move to Baroka FC triggered huge debate across domestic football yesterday with some questioning whether this was the right club for the Warriors star while others said he could use it as a stepping stone to join a bigger club.

FC Platinum’s recruitment of veteran forward, Mkhokheli Dube yesterday, appeared to be an investment to fill the gap that Chawapiwa’s departure would create. Ishmael Wadi will join Bulawayo City as part of the deal.

“I can confirm that we have agreed a swap deal with Bulawayo City. Ishmael has left for Bulawayo City. We hope Dube will add a lot of value to the institution as our coach continues to boost his strikeforce,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo. Lusaka Dynamos are firmly in the race for the country’s league title.

“This year, the Zambian football transfer market has seen an unprecedented spending power with Lusaka Dynamos roping in high-profile signings like Anthony Abawula (Nigeria), Ugandan International Joseph Ochaya from Kampala City Council Authority, Ghanaian International Lee Addy and Brazilian midfielder Paulo Leomar,’’ a Zambian football blogger noted recently.

Ochaya, who played for Ugandan side KCCA in the CAF Champions League this year, is the reigning Ugandan Player of the Year and was also voted the best player at his club.