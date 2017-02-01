Alex rocks to Yadah Stars’ vision

Sports Reporter—

ALEXANDRA Sports Club was turned into a theatre of football dreams at the weekend as scores footballers, including some as young as five, came to try their luck to get a chance to be enrolled into an ambitious project being bankrolled by Prophet Walter Magaya.

The football-mad prophet, who has transformed his club Yadah Stars into a Premiership team in just one year, wants to create a club like Ivorian powerhouse ASEC Mimosas famed for producing the likes of Yaya and Kolo Toure.

Magaya wants his club to cater for players, from those as young as five, in what he believes will be a model for how to run a professional football club in this country.

He believes investment in young players has been lacking among the country’s top-flight and Division One clubs and this has also seen a lot of talented players being lost along the way.

Magaya, who was deeply hurt by the Warriors’ failed 2017 Nations Cup campaign, says the country should invest in its young players — as it plans for future assignments — and wants his Yadah Stars to lead the way.

“Scores of people from all walks of life turned up for the talent search today at the Alexandra Sports Club. Catch them young . . . No age group was left out in today’s talent search,” Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries said on their official Facebook page.

“The Servant of God Prophet W. Magaya has opened up his doors to all who are talented in soccer to attend a trial session. Those selected will qualify to play for Yadah FC in the Premier League.

“As the talent search continued, several groups took turns to play against each other as they showcased nothing, but pure talent.”

Magaya, who says he is also a very good coach and was instrumental in leading his club into the Premiership, personally conducted the trials and picked a number of players who impressed him.

And, his decision to try and lead the way by investing in young players, is being roundly saluted.

“My Jesus . . . this is so wonderful! Look at that talent, indeed our God is good, thank you prophet for allowing God to use you. The best is yet to come for Zim,” said Fundiswa Bele in a comment posted on the PHD Ministries Facebook page.

Marlene P. Brooks also hailed the move.

“We give praise to you Prophet for the talent that will rise among our children. Our day was exciting and seeing children play at their best, we just hope all parents will encourage their children to be involved in any sports.

“2017 is here God bless our Prophet.”

And Artwell Posvo, also commenting on the same page, said this was a good move.

“The wisdom given to our father Prophet W. Magaya, I can’t say no one is like him, but I can just say God in action, faith in action and application of wisdom, I do not doubt my father in Christ Prophet W. Magaya, God has sent him for me and all who believe that God sent him for us.”

Shepherd Mapfumo said “talent mixed with anointing equals success,” while Shumirai Mhariwa Mhembere said it needed a wise man to invest in the “Warriors of the next generation, that’s success my father.”