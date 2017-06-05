Ailing firms must pay up: Judge

June 5, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter
The High Court has removed a veil protecting companies under judicial management from having their assets attached to recover investments, a ruling likely to open the flood gates of writs of attachment of property, especially against banks.

Justice Happias Zhou ruled in a case involving Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) and Tetrad Bank that placement under judicial management was not an excuse for not paying depositors their dues.

In the landmark judgment made available last week, Justice Zhou gave BUSE the green light to attach Tetrad Bank’s assets to recover nearly half a million dollars it invested with the financial institution eight years ago, before it was placed under judicial management for almost two and half years.

Justice Zhou slammed Tetrad Bank for trying to hide behind the façade of judicial management to deny the university its deposited funds.

“The judicial management must not be used as an excuse to frustrate the just claims of those who have deposited their money with first respondent (Tetrad Bank),” said Justice Zhou.

“The students who pay their fees expect to get value for their investment which is being severely compromised by the fact that its funds are locked in the first respondent (Tetrad Bank). It must be remembered that the applicant is not asking for a loan, but is seeking to recover what is due to it.”

The ruling is likely to open flood gates from depositors who lost millions of dollars to several banks placed under judicial management following turbulence that hit the banking sector in recent years.

The law has been in favour of companies placed under judicial management, which are exempted from execution and attachment.

This has seen many companies, especially financial institutions, seeking sanctuary under judicial management to avoid losing their assets, leaving depositors with little option to recover their funds.

Justice Zhou noted that in opposing the attachment of its property, Tetrad Bank, in its affidavit, argued that it was entitled to the protection granted by the order from execution on the basis of the provisions of Section 301 (1) of the Companies Act (Chapter 24:03).

In terms of the said section, “while the company is under judicial management all actions and proceedings and the execution of all writs, summons and other processes against the company be stayed and be not proceeded with without the leave of the court”.

In his judgment, Justice Zhou suspended the moratorium against BUSE and granted it leave to attach Tetrad Bank’s assets to recover $473 025,52 plus interest at the prescribed rate.

Justice Zhou was sensitive to the reality that the interests of the State-run university should be protected, especially as a client which invested money with the bank.

He said the bank should be aware that it had the responsibility to ensure that depositors got their money back when it becomes due and no technical barriers should be raised.

Justice Zhou said judicial management was just a temporary arrangement.

He said there was no evidence to suggest that the purpose of judicial management would be defeated by allowing BUSE to execute its writ against the bank.

The dispute between the two institutions spilled into the High Court after BUSE deposited $550 000 into its account held by Tetrad Bank in October 2013.

The bank made an undertaking to pay back the full amount within 30 days, together with interests, at the rate of 13 percent per annum.

This increased to $555 958, 33 and the maturity date was November 8, 2013, but Tetrad failed to honour its obligation.

After repeated demands by BUSE for the payment of the debt, Tetrad only paid $82 942, 81.

Mr Itayi Ndudzo of Mutamangira and Associates represented BUSE, while Advocate Thembinksoi Magwaliba, instructed by Mawere, Sibanda Legal Practitioners, acted for Tetrad Bank.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Tinovaziva

    The principle of judicial management is not just a legal one. It is based on the principle of utmost good faith because the creditors recognise that they will benefit and recover their debts if they are patient. The thing with Tetrad is that they have so many creditors including depositors who are still trying to recover their money. What the honourable judge has just started is a stampede as various creditors of Tetrad rush to file claims in fear they will lose their ability to recover assets defeating the whole purpose of judicial management. At end of the day it is a lose lose situation.

    The honourable judge or someone should have asked for an Amicus brief from other creditors of Tetrad before issuing his judgement.

    • Aristotle Lupus

      The Companies Act allows one to sue a Company under JM WITH LEAVE OF THE COURT.
      This is what has been allowed. The court weighed whatever benefits submitted and saw it fit to allow the action. Some other creditors may not meet the criteria satisfied by BUSA so there is no stampede that won’t be controlled by the courts.
      Therefore, the Judge acted within confines of the law.

  • Edwin

    Judge Zhou is very correct in his correct ruling because companies are compromising investors’ rights to their monies that they sacrificed to invest with the sole intention of realising profit . One such poor example is Zexcom Foundation which was founded and funded by liberation war heroes (Ex-Combatants) after they got their $50 000.00 gratuities . Investors only got two or three months dividents and that was it , imagine investing $20 000 to $30 000 and yet you get that filthy dividend its really painfull . Judicial management is a temporary measure and should not last forever , it should be given a certain time of which the judicial manager should then either pay the investors or leave office and allow auctioning of business assets so that investors recover their monies

  • Tari

    Ma Judge e-”fast track” aya….they will surely contribute to the downfall of the country. In fact the ruling must start with the Government which owes billions in and out of the country.

  • Mbla

    Sound Judgement let them pay than to hide behind the finger