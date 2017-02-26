Ahmad Ahmad confident

February 25, 2017 Sport

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter
MADAGASCAR Football Association boss Ahmad Ahmad has boldly declared that he has already won the CAF presidential election. Ahmad is a member of CAF’s executive committee. “I already feel that I have won the election. It is my hope that I am going to be voted into office and I hope most people will respect the choice by the presidents,” said Ahmad.

“My colleagues asked me to stand after I appeared to be the only man who had the guts to stand against Mr Hayatou from the 54 member countries.

“It is my hope that I will get all the support.

“I want to change and make a better CAF. The current one is obsolete. It’s no longer useful and if I can be precise, the current one is dead. We need to resurrect it and it’s only the presidents who can help me make a change.

“Hayatou is no longer useful to the African football.”

He said he has the experience to run football on the continent.

“I feel I have the much-needed experience. . . I feel I will add value and rebrand CAF,” said the 57-year-old.
  • kwambuya

    Not impressed. Its not enough to drive a popular “change leader” agenda whose policy and programmes tank is on E. Ask Morgan. The football association presidents must demand that this protest candidate gets “specific” with the meaning of his “re-birth of CAF” otherwise there will be no new life emanating from Cairo !