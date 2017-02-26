Ahmad Ahmad confident

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

MADAGASCAR Football Association boss Ahmad Ahmad has boldly declared that he has already won the CAF presidential election. Ahmad is a member of CAF’s executive committee. “I already feel that I have won the election. It is my hope that I am going to be voted into office and I hope most people will respect the choice by the presidents,” said Ahmad.

“My colleagues asked me to stand after I appeared to be the only man who had the guts to stand against Mr Hayatou from the 54 member countries.

“It is my hope that I will get all the support.

“I want to change and make a better CAF. The current one is obsolete. It’s no longer useful and if I can be precise, the current one is dead. We need to resurrect it and it’s only the presidents who can help me make a change.

“Hayatou is no longer useful to the African football.”

He said he has the experience to run football on the continent.

“I feel I have the much-needed experience. . . I feel I will add value and rebrand CAF,” said the 57-year-old.