Afro-pop singer pens song on Zim

Leroy Dzenga Arts Reporter

Afro-pop singer Terry Africa has released a song promoting national pride among Zimbabweans.

The single titled “Rise Up” features man of the moment Soul Jah Love who has been riding high with his hit “Pamamonya Ipapo”.

Produced by T Man of Mount Zion Studios, the song describes the physical beauty the nation holds. It also encourages people to be resolute in the midst of challenges being faced in the country.

Set on a groovy beat synonymous with most crossover songs being released across the continent, the singer describes his effort as a method to fuse dancehall and pop to reach a wider audience.

“I chose Soul Jah Love because he is the icon of ghetto youths. I really like his expression when he sings and he has this love for Zimbabwe as clearly shown in many of his songs,” he said.

Terry Africa feels local musicians were trying too hard to imitate their Western counterparts abandoning their identity and roots. “I sang the song ‘Rise Up’ after assessing Zimbabwe’s value on the African continent. It is high time we stop looking down on ourselves thinking the grass is greener on the other side,” he said.

His sentiments were embedded in the song whose lyrics emphasised on unity among Zimbabweans. “Together we will make it and divided we will fall. Zimbabwe prepare to rise again,” read some of the words on the song’s chorus.

The artiste has been working with Ex Q in a song titled “Torova Ngoma” and a duet with Stunner.