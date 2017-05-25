Advantages of online stores

E-commerce offers businesses many ways to reach consumers and conduct business without the need for physical shops.

The world is going digital and so is every business and your model should be centred around that so as to target the emerging mobile market. Having an online store has a vast number of advantages which include:

Bigger customer base

Your online business is not only accessed within your local vicinity but internationally meaning you can still sell digital products online to someone in China or Rwanda etc. This is exactly the same way Zimbabweans are now buying products straight from China without having to travel abroad.

Overhead costs

Online stores reduce your overhead costs as you don’t have to worry about a physical shop where you incur rental and operating costs let alone labour force.

Online transaction

All transactions are done online without your intervention so as a business you have time to focus on other things while users are shopping.

Comfort of your home

With online shopping your customers can shop from their home giving them all the time they need to browse and make an informed decision on what they need.

ZIMHOST Webdesigners is offering such online stores (under its brand new baby OyOs Stores) from as little as $50 to any business that wants to get online and start trading. The stores come integrated with local and international payments like EcoCash, Telecash, Zimswitch, Paynow and Mastercard, Visa card and Paypa l respectively.

ZIMHOST Webdesigners, 1st Floor, Angwa Hse, Cnr Angwa/ G. Silundika, 0771 111 222, 04 796528, [email protected] , www.zimhosts.com