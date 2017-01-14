Advanced Level results out

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent—

The November 2016 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level results are out and the 41 549 candidates may collect them from Monday. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora made the announcement during the celebrations to mark the release of the results held at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare yesterday.

“The Advanced Level candidates are worth celebrating, cognisant of the fact that they are the few candidates creamed off after the Ordinary Level examinations, and the general expectation is that the results are high.

“We are doing this at the backdrop of the implementation of the second phase of our new curriculum, where we are introducing the new curriculum at the Early Childhood Development (A), Grade One, Grade Three, Form One, Form Three and Form Five entry levels,” he said.

The number of candidates who sat for the November 2016 A-Level examination was 41 549, compared to 41 653 candidates in November 2015.

In 2015, the number of candidates who obtained a Grade E or better in one or more subjects was 38 873. This gives a percentage of 93.3 percent, while in 2016, the number of candidates who obtained Grade E or better in one or more subjects was 38 924. This translates to a 93,7 percent pass rate.

A total of 33 139 school candidates wrote two or more subjects in 2016, which is an increase of 1,8 percent from the 32 550 who wrote in 2015. The 2016 school candidates registered 88.7 percent pass rate more than 87.6 percent recorded in 2015.

A total number of 7 337 private candidates wrote two or more subjects in 2016, a decrease of 7.8 percent from the 7 962 who wrote in 2015.

The pass rate for 2016 private candidates registered at 63.9 percent more than the 63.7 percent recorded in 2015.

“Grading standards for each A-Level subject did not change. The standards have been benchmarked to previous ones and maintained in all subjects,” said ZIMSEC board chair person Professor Levi Nyagura.

Dr Dokora said he was happy that candidates with special needs had also been examined by ZIMSEC.

“As a ministry, we are also proud that ZIMSEC has provided for special needs candidates who wrote the Advanced Level examinations. The categories of these include Braille candidates and enlarged print candidates.

“Candidates in these two categories performed well in Divinity which seems to have been the most popular subject. The assessment of special needs candidates is also provided for in the new curriculum’s inclusive approach in terms of the teaching and learning approaches,” he said.

The minister expressed gratitude towards all the staff involved in the examinations process. “Today we are not only celebrating the release of the results but also the increase in the pass rate. We do not take this increase for granted, but we acknowledge the dedicated service of our teachers who work tirelessly to improve the results.

“Notwithstanding, these results are a product of quality assessment by ZIMSEC. They are coming out without public uproar on examination leakages or misconduct. To this end, allow me to commend ZIMSEC for work well done.

“The 2016 Advanced Level results are dependable and are a reflection of commitment to quality performance measurement by ZIMSEC. To the candidates themselves, we say congratulations on work well done,” he said.