ADIOS CAPS UTD . . . Chungwa joins Polokwane City . . . Coach Chitembwe vows to stay on

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

PROLIFIC CAPS United forward Dominic Chungwa has been rewarded for his goal-scoring instincts in the just-ended season, with the bustling striker becoming the latest member of the Green machine’s Champions League squad to be lured by a foreign club.

Chungwa — who claimed the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s Golden Boot with his 17 goals — yesterday sealed a move to South Africa’s Polokwane City on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old forward also formerly played for Hippo Valley, Eagles and Dynamos. Chungwa, who found his 17 goals in 22 starts for CAPS United, will join fellow Zimbabweans – goalkeeper George Chigova and midfielder Walter Musona – who are already on Polokwane City’s books.

Reports had suggested that more than two teams in the ABSA Premiership were angling for Chungwa’s signature, but it is “Rise and Shine” — as Polokwane City are affectionately known — who acted fastest to capture the Zimbabwean striker.

Chungwa, who flew into South Africa on Wednesday, joined his new teammates at training at the Limpopo club the following day.

According to Kickoff.com, Polokwane City are already working around the clock to register the highly-rated striker with the hope that they could secure his papers in time for their next Premiership assignment against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 6.

“He is a quality striker. He has been scoring a lot of goals in Zimbabwe this season. There were two other teams in the PSL that were interested in him, but he opted for Polokwane City,” a source revealed to Kickoff.com.

At Polokwane City, Chungwa is expected to strike a formidable partnership with the club’s leading goal-scorer Rodney Ramagalela.

Although none of the CAPS United executive members, including chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima, could be reached for comment on the finer details of Chungwa’s move, the striker’s departure becomes the latest by key members of the Green machine side that put on a fine run on their maiden dance with the Champions League group stage.

CAPS United, in scenes reminiscent of 2009 when they paid the price for their success, have already lost such players as Ronald Pfumbidzai, Abbas Amidu and Ronald Chitiyo to foreign clubs.

Midfield workhorse Devon Chafa has been linked with a move to Egypt, while Chungwa’s strike partner John Zhuwawo could also yet join the trek to the ABSA Premiership.

Former captain Moses Muchenje is also set to leave for trials in Egypt next week.

CAPS United have insisted that they will not be releasing players to their domestic rivals, with transfers only being earmarked for foreign clubs.

This is despite the fact that big goalkeeper Eddie Sibanda is understood to be a top target of Yadah Stars, while Godwin Goriyati, Valentine Musarurwa and speedy winger Phineas Bhamusi are on the radar of Ngezi Platinum Stars and ZPC Kariba.

Crucially for CAPS United, however, is the fact that the coach who has helped turn them into a formidable machine Lloyd Chitembwe reiterated his commitment to the club and vowed to stay on at the side where he won championships both as a player and coach.

Chitembwe yesterday met club directors Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani as well as chief executive Cuthbert Chitima during which he reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

After committing himself to the club, the 2016 Coach of the Year took time to plan with the CAPS United’s chiefs an audacious plan to launch an assault on next season with the target being to win the league championship and return to Champions League in 2019

The CAPS United legend also confirmed that there was interest for his services from ZPC Kariba who had dangled a carrot to try and prize him away from the Premiership giants. But Chitembwe, who has been credited for his dedication and commitment to the CAPS United cause throughout the years said although ZPC Kariba had come asking, he “never thought at any moment of abandoning the club he feels is his home and will always be where his best interests are served’’.

Chitembwe also feels he still has a lot to try and achieve as a young coach and believes CAPS United provide the best conditions for him to achieve all that.