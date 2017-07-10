Acting President Mphoko warns ‘mischievous’ war vets

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau

ACTING President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday warned mischievous war veterans in Bubi District against interfering with developmental programmes in the area.

He described some war veterans in the area as mischievous and ungrateful as they took every opportunity to disturb peace and progress in the community.

“There are some people who are mischievous and ungrateful, especially war veterans. I don’t know how they want us to help them because they are busy disturbing peace in the community and interfering with developmental programmes that we introduce for the benefit of the community.

“However, we’ll still do our work and we won’t be bothered by destructive people. All I’m concerned about is the welfare of the people in the communities. We’ll continue bringing the programmes because it’s our duty,” said Acting President Mphoko.

He was speaking during a meeting at Nkenyane along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road to assess progress on the tillage programme that he introduced in the district last year in an effort to eradicate poverty.

The Acting President warned villagers against corruption.

“I’m very allergic to corruption and that’s one disease I’ll not tolerate from anyone here. These tractors have been availed to the people of Bubi and nobody should be seen personalising, abusing or vandalising them,” said the Acting President.

“I’m appealing for cooperation from every community member, Agritex officers and the leadership. Let’s not allow interference from outsiders because it’ll not take us anywhere but destroy us. It’s important for us to work together as we try to improve food security in our homes. Everybody has a duty to work for their family,” he said.

The chairperson of the tillage programme committee, who is also Councillor for Ward 1, Mr Robert Lunga, said the programme was overwhelmingly received by the community.

“The programme was well received and many people surpassed their usual yields. We have started early this year because more people registered,” said Cllr Lunga.

“Our target is to cover all the four wards within the next four months. We’re hopeful that the inputs will come on time so that people do their work without any obstacles,” he said.