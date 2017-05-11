A tale of 2 choral groups

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporters

While digital recording has congested local gospel music, choral groups are striding forward releasing songs and albums that give a fresh dimension to the genre.

Most gospel musicians are taking the path of pioneering digital gospel sounds that have a blossoming bass.

However, two choral groups, Reformed Worship and Spirit Praise are taking their works forward with vocal prowess.

Last week Reformed Worship released their second album titled “Tokumbira Kumusoro” (Season 2).

The nine-track album was successfully launched last week at the St Mary’s Anglican Cathedral in Harare and the event was graced by Mechanic Manyeruke, Kuda Mutsvene, PGS Choir and Minister Omali amongst many others.

The album also features reputable gospel musicians, Rev. T Chivaviro and Pastor Josh Kays. “Our mission is to glorify God through music and witness to people the power of the gospel of Jesus Christ. God has shown his faithfulness by sustaining us during difficult times, leading us in spirituality,” said the choir manager, Muchi Ndari.

Reformed Worship was formed two years ago and it is made up of 17 males and 12 females who are determined to spread the gospel and reform the world through inspirational gospel music.

On the other hand Spirit Praise will be launching their album on Saturday at Theatre in the Park.

The group leader Learnmore Tavengwa said they would also unveil a DVD on the same day. “Videos are also important because they give people an understanding of where we are coming from as a choral group. They also give people an understanding of the songs,” he said.

He said choral groups in Zimbabwe are getting recognition beyond boarders and they were making efforts to produce quality music. “Choral groups are going beyond borders and it is up to us now to give content that keeps on pushing. Our songs and videos will definitely do the best,” he added.

The group has two albums “Vatatu Mumwechete” and “Nguva Yatokwana”. “Our first and second albums did well and we are hopeful that people will also accept this one,” he said.

He said on the album they have managed to give different vocalists a platform to showcase their talents. “If you can see that different members have composed the songs. We have realised that within the group we have talented vocalists and we are giving them an equal platform to shine,” he said.