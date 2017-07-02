‘90pc roads in bad state’

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

OVER 90 percent of the country’s close to 100 000km of road network are in bad state with an estimated $5,5 billion required for maintenance and rehabilitation, a Road Conditions and Inventory Report has revealed.

The report noted the existence of 310 000 features on 97 000km of road network, which include road signs, bridges and street lights.

Addressing delegates after receiving the report yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said road authorities had an obligation to protect the initial investment in the country’s road network.

“It is important to note that a credible database has a direct bearing on the future success of Government in terms of planned necessary interventions. I need not to overemphasise that success or failure in road infrastructure is measured by the impact it has on the economy and upon the lives of the ordinary people,” he said.

“It is my hope that the database will provide an appropriate opportunity for road authorities and Zimbabwe National Roads Authority to interact on the basis of equality, partnership and common good to develop new strategies to steer the institutions in the cause of infrastructural development in line with Zim-Asset Infrastructure Cluster.”

The survey was done by the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (ZILGA) and ZINARA.

It cost an estimated $1,7 million.

The report indicates that the District Development Fund has 25 034km and the Department of Roads 18 431km.

Rural District Councils have 40 205 km, Urban Council 11 333 km while 3 046km was not owner classified.

The report also indicated that 29 100km of the road network is in very poor condition, 37 967 in fair condition, 16 557 km was good condition and 7 913km in very good condition while 6 510km of roads were not computed because of lack of information.