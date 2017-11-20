80pc Nigeria crashes blamed on human error

LAGOS. – Nigeria’s road commission yesterday said 80 percent of road accidents across the country were as a result of human factor.

People contributed to lots of crashes on the roads through their nonchalant attitudes to the traffic rules and regulations, Hyginus Omeje, Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), said in Lagos.

He spoke at the annual World Day for Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims with the theme “Human Error: Major Cause of Road Traffic Crashes”.

“We as humans, we contribute a lot of crashes on the roads, especially during the Ember months where many drivers try to double their efforts to meet up with the year’s demand,” he added.

According to him, about 80 percent of road crashes are caused by human error because most of the accidents are preventable.

“That is why in FRSC we do not call it accident anymore, we call it crashes because it is preventable,” the commander told his audience.

He advised the motorists to pay more attention to highway signs, adding that drivers ought to adopt defensive driving techniques by scanning through the roads and consider other road users to prevent crashes. – Xinhua.

Nigeria is among countries with high death rates in traffic accidents, due mainly to careless driving, crumbling roads or invalidity of some vehicles used in public transportation. – Xinhua