8 Zimbabweans feared dead in Zambia crash

Lovemore Meya Herald Correspondent

Eight people, most of whom are believed to be Zimbabweans, died on the spot yesterday, while 53 others were seriously injured when a Zimbabwe-bound King Lion bus burst a front tyre and overturned along Chirundu Road, 37km after Kafue Gorge in Zambia.

The accident occurred at around 10am yesterday when the Scania bus with 62 people on board overturned once before landing on the right side, trapping its occupants.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm that a fatal road accident occurred along Chirundu Road about 37km after Kafue Gorge turn off. It involves a Scania Zimbabwean registered bus belonging to King Lion with registration number ADC2743 which was heading south (Chirundu), coming from Lusaka.

“The accident occurred at around 10am after the driver only identified as Nyamande who is still on the run was driving at excessive speed.

“He failed to negotiate a curve and applied breaks causing a tyre burst leading to the vehicle overturning,” said Comm Katanga.

Comm Katanga said they are yet to identify the nationalities of those who perished.

“We are still to receive reports to find out the identification of the eight people who died. As of now those who perished include six women and two men, while the 53 injured are 29 females, 23 males and a minor.

“Amongst the injured are Zambians and Zimbabweans who were rushed to Kafue District Hospital,” added Comm Katanga.

As of last night, 14 Zimbabweans; 13 females and a male, were still admitted at Kafue District Hospital. They are reportedly out of danger.

Details on those admitted to UTH were sketchy, but they were said to be in critical condition.

Efforts to get a comment from the King Lion Coaches officials proved fruitless, but unconfirmed reports say they had travelled to Zambia soon after receiving news of the accident.

This is not the first time buses from the same company were involved in a fatal accident as last year during the same month, Chronicle Business Editor Mernat Mafirakurewa was killed in a head-on collision with a South Africa-bound bus — a mishap that also claimed the life of a passenger on the King Lion bus.