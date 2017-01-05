60-year-old Romeo stoned, left for dead

Andile Tshuma Bulawayo Bureau—

A 60-year-old man who was caught red-handed with a married woman is recovering in hospital after he was stoned and left for dead by his lover’s 24-year-old husband.

Qondani Moyo of Nkulumane 11 suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

He told the magistrate that he failed to control himself after seeing his wife in the company of her lover at around 2am a fortnight ago.

Mr Ndhlovu remanded him in custody to January 12.

Prosecutor Mr Brian Nkala said Moyo assaulted Mr Shadreck Sithole of Bulawayo’s Nkulumane 5 suburb when he failed to give a satisfactory reason why he was with his wife at night.

Mr Nkala said Moyo’s victim suffered head injuries and was recovering in hospital.

Meanwhile, two Harare men allegedly lured an 18-year-old schoolgirl into boarding the wrong commuter omnibus on her way home and took turns to rape her all night, writes Fungai Lupande.

Tichaona Chiutsi (26) and Itai Chiradza (28) are now facing rape charges.

The two appeared in court recently and were remanded to yesterday before they were granted $100 bail each at the High Court.

When their case returned to court on Tuesday, Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa heard that Chiradza was in no show, resulting in her remanding Chiutsi to January 10 for trial.

The complainant, who cannot be named, lives in Tynwald South in Harare.

Prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on November 28, 2016 around 5pm, the complainant was in the Harare central business district on her way from school.

It was raining and Chiutsi advised the girl to board a commuter omnibus to Dzivarasekwa.

It is alleged that on the way, the girl realised that the commuter omnibus was destined for Warren Park.

Chiutsi disembarked in Warren Park and took the girl’s satchel with him. It is alleged that she followed him and was introduced to Chiradza and another man.

Chiutsi went to his house and the girl followed intending to collect her school bag and on arrival she was forced to have a drink mixed with Zed, a toxic alcoholic drink

Chiutsi raped the girl while Chiradza watched, it is alleged. Chiradza also allegedly raped her afterwards.

It is alleged that after the sexual assault, Chiutsi offered the girl to sleep over because it was late.

The court heard that during that night, the pair took turns to sexually abuse the girl.

The following day, the girl went to school from Chiutsi’s house and her mother and aunt were waiting for her at school.

She narrated the ordeal and they went to report the matter to the police.

She was medically examined and the report was produced in court.