60 000-strong crowd for ZDF celebrations

Herald Reporters

Over 60 000 people thronged the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day, while hundreds of thousands others were at different venues countrywide to mark the same event.

President Mugabe, who is also the Commander-in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), presided over the celebrations in Harare in a colourful event that brought together regional and international diplomats.

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs read the President’s speech in events held in the other nine provinces. This year’s commemorations were held under the theme “Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Resolute in Defence of National Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity for Socio-Economic Development” in honour of a unified force formed in 1980 comprising Zanla and Zipra cadres and the vanquished Rhodesian army.

In Harare, the 60 000-seater National Sports Stadium was full to capacity and reverberated as people were treated to entertainment by the Mbare Chimurenga choir, sungura maestro Alick Macheso and Zimdancehall artiste Soul Jah Love.

Displays by paratroopers left the crowd in awe. The Air Force Military Band won the hearts of many because of its outstanding performance that included hosho and mbira.

Placards and banners inscribed with messages like “Presidential Inputs + Command Agriculture = Bumper Harvest”, “Tinoda Zimbabwe Nehupfumi Hwayo Hwose” and “United We Stand” were displayed at the stadium. This year, female officers displayed outstanding performances, proving that women are not pushovers. Female Flight Sergeant Tracy Munodawafa exhibited exhilarating performances.

This drew the attention of most women who attended the celebrations, including the Minister of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Cde Nyasha Chikwinya and her Deputy Cde Abigail Damasane who were among scores of women who rushed to congratulate her. Soccer fans were later treated to a match between Highlanders and a Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select side.

Official proceedings started after the arrival of President Mugabe and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, together with other senior Government officials at around 10am.

Soon after his arrival, President Mugabe rode the command rover and inspected the guard of honour in the company of ZDF Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga.

President Mugabe delivered his speech and awarded the Royal Order of Munhumutapa to the late Irish priest Father Paschal Slevin, a man who fearlessly supported the liberation struggle. For his efforts, Father Slevin was deported by the Rhodesians, but returned to Zimbabwe after independence and carried out developmental programmes in Hwedza.

In Mashonaland West Province, multitudes gathered at Chinhoyi Stadium to pay homage to the country’s defence forces. Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Faber Chidarikire inspected a parade mounted by ZNA and the AFZ officers.

Minister Chidarikire read the President’s speech before allowing the parade to leave the square. Marches in slow and quick time, drills, including bayonet fighting displays and drum majorettes from Nemakonde High School entertained the crowd.

People interviewed hailed the defence forces for maintaining peace and for their participating in community assistance programmes. A capacity converged at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo, as the province joined the rest of the nation in celebrating Defence Forces Day.

The city was a hive of activity from early morning as commemorations to mark the day got under way, with the province also celebrating the life of former Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Mahofa who died early Sunday morning.

Proceedings to mark the day started early in the morning with a parade comprising members of Zimbabwe National Army 4 Infantry Brigade accompanied by drum majorettes, marching from Chikato police station to Mucheke Stadium.

Former Masvingo Governor and Psychomotor Activities Minister Josaya Hungwe inspected the parade accompanied by Four Brigade Commander Brigadier-General Excebious Tshuma.

Minister Hungwe then proceeded to read the Presidential speech. In Manicaland Province, over 20 000 people from all walks of life thronged Sakubva Stadium in Mutare to commemorate the 37th Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ Day, while others gathered at different district venues for the event.

People, including children, started packing the stadium as early as 7am to witness the historic event. Members of the Zimbabwe National Army displayed some spectacular drills, much to the excitement of the people.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Mandi Chimene, who was the guest of honour, inspected the guard of honour before reading President Mugabe’s speech. People were then led by Cde Chimene to observe a minute of silence in honour of Sen Mahofa.

This year’s defence forces celebrations in Bindura started around midday at Chipadze Stadium. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha presided over the event and read the President’s speech.

Thousands of people who graced the event were kept entertained by several entertainment groups. So electric was the atmosphere in Marondera, Mashonaland East, where people were treated to entertainment and drills from ZDF officers at Rudhaka Stadium.

The situation was the same in Bulawayo, where thousands of people from in and around the metropolitan province gathered at White City Stadium to join the rest of the country in celebrating the day. Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo inspected the guard of honour before reading the President’s speech.

Service Chiefs, Zanu-PF Politburo members, Central Committee members and the provincial leadership, members of the House of Assembly, heads of government departments, war veterans, war collaborators, residents, ex-detainees and restrictees attended the celebrations.

By 8am, hundreds of people had converged at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane, Matabeleland North, to commemorate the day. Minister of State for the province, Ambassador Cain Mathema inspected a parade, accompanied by service chiefs.

The defence forces led an array of entertainment and captivated those in attendance with military drills and mock battles. In Matabeleland South, it was pomp and fanfare at Phelandaba Stadium as the province commemorated the Defence Forces Day.

Various entrainment groups from the province kept the crowd on its feet. The Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, Cde Abednigo Ncube read President Mugabe speech.

In the Midlands, all roads led to Mkoba Stadium in Gweru to commemorate the Defence Forces Day. People started trickling into the stadium from as early as 8am and by 11am when the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Jason Machaya arrived, it was already a full house.

Cde Machaya inspected the guard of honour mounted by the Zimbabwe National Army before he proceeded to read the Presidential speech.

Drum majorettes and traditional dance groups entertained the crowd.