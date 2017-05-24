500 women await fistula surgery

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau—

OVER 500 women are on Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital’s waiting list to undergo surgery to repair damaged fistula, which results in uncontrolled passing of urine and stool. The large number of women awaiting treatment underscores the magnitude of the challenge, which is mostly caused by prolonged obstructed labour.

This is mostly attributed to early child bearing, child marriages, late access to healthcare during labour and malnutrition.

It is estimated that out of every maternity death, between 20 and 50 women suffer conditions such as fistula.

At least eight women die everyday in Zimbabwe due to maternity related complications, which translated to about 400 women developing the condition everyday.

Vaginal Fistula is injury during labour to the urinary bladder and the birth canal, resulting in continuous leakage of urine.

Another resultant abnormality is Recto-Vaginal Fistula, which is caused by damage to the rectum and birth canal, causing uncontrolled passing of stool.

There are instances where a woman has both conditions, which has made some women social outcasts.

Discrimination and stigma has defined some women for the larger part of their adult life as people frown upon the heavy stench of waste they carry.

Speaking at the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said there were more than 500 presented cases waiting to be repaired, amid indications that more women were suffering in silence.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is committed to the prevention and treatment of obstetric fistula, as well as rehabilitation and empowerment of survivors,” said Dr Parirenyatwa in a speech read on his behalf by principal director in his ministry (Curative Service) Dr Sidney Makarau.

“The inter-linkages between poverty, malnutrition, lack of or inadequate or inaccessible healthcare services, early child bearing, child marriage, violence against young women and girls and gender discrimination are the root causes of Obstetric Fistula.”

Poverty, he said, was the main social risk factor. Without receiving treatment, obstetric fistula can lead to other health complications such as frequent infection, kidney disease and infertility.

Dr Parirenyatwa said continued occurrence of obstetric fistula, which results in isolation, psychological harm, abandonment by husbands, family and community, is a human rights tragedy.

“This reflects on the marginalisation of those affected,” he said. “Their isolation means they often go unnoticed by policy makers, and as a result, little action is taken to address or prevent their condition.”

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital has been chosen as the centre of excellence to repair obstetric fistula, while plans are under way to set up a centre at United Bulawayo Hospital to cater for those in the southern region.

So far, nearly 500 women from all corners of the country have been admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and have had their conditions repaired.

The majority of those admitted are from Manicaland Province and health experts are interested in finding out why the region has been outstanding.

United Nations Population Fund country representative Mr Cheikh Tidiane Cisse, said while efforts to repair fistula were commendable, putting measures to prevent it should be the ultimate.

This, he said, could be done by ensuring all women had skilled personnel to manage birth and provide emergency obstetric care.

Women and Health Alliance International country representative Ms Priscilla Mabande said training of local doctors and nurses to manage obstetric fistula operations was key in addressing the problem.

About two million women in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America, Arab region and the Caribbean are living with the condition.