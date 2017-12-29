42 die in holiday crashes

Crime Reporter

At least 42 people died, while more than 50 others were injured in 182 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide on Unity Day and between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day holidays.

Police are still compiling statistics for the other days. On Unity Day, 15 people died countrywide in 13 road traffic accidents recorded, while on Christmas Eve, 12 people died in another 90 separate road accidents.

On Boxing Day, 15 people died, while 34 others were injured in 79 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide.

Of the 79 road accidents recorded on Boxing Day, 10 of them were fatal.

During the same day last year, five people died while 13 others were injured in 63 accidents recorded countrywide.

Of the 63 accidents, five of them were fatal.

In a statement on Wednesday, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said results of an analysis conducted, indicated that motorists failed to take heed of awareness messages, which were held countrywide.

“It is sad to note that most road traffic accidents have been attributed to speeding, overtaking errors, inattention or misjudgement and failure to give way by drivers,” she said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is reminding road users that they have a role to play to ensure safety on our roads.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said in one such accident, which occurred on December 26, at around 9pm, a Toyota Fun Cargo with six passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Sunny that had four passengers.

The driver of the Toyota had tried to overtake and this resulted in the death of six people.

In another, accident which occurred along the Harare-Mutare Road, an unknown motorist ran over a pedestrian near Genje Business Centre in Ruwa and sped off.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of this errant driver to report to the nearest police station,” she said. “Passengers are urged to reprimand speeding drivers to avoid accidents.

“Besides, the regular call by the police and other stakeholders for members of the public to plan journeys and avoid night travelling, records show that most accidents occurred during the night. We appeal to motorists to please consider travelling during the day and minimise accidents.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged motorists to concentrate and contribute towards road safety.

She said the police were also appealing to foreign motorists to abide by the country’s road rules and regulations.

“Meanwhile, we urge motorists to be very cautious as they drive along the wet roads due to the current rains,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.