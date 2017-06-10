40 crash victims named

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent—

POLICE have identified 40 bodies out of the 43 passengers who perished in a King Lion bus accident along the Harare-Chirundu highway on Wednesday night. In a statement last night, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to advise the nation that forty (40) of the 43 people who perished in the fatal road accident involving a King Lion bus which occurred on 7 June 2017 at the 257km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road, near Nyamakate shops, Chirundu, have been identified.”

The 40 are: Jimson Ruzvidzo (45), Brenda Chiota of No. 6992 Dzivarasekwa Extension (Harare), Francis Chivaraidze, Carol Katanda of No. 1070 Waterfalls (Harare), Nobert Tovere, Marvellous Mukonowatsauka of No. 20160 Unit G Extension (Chitungwiza), Kachara Kudakwashe (31) of No. 6 Price Road (Redcliff), Matsaira Tokudzwa, Learnmore Nyakumbi of No. 5765 Kuwadzana (Harare), Chigumbu Rakara Pisirai, No. 9 Merdac Place, Oxford Road, Avondale (Harare), Shorai Ngazviipe of No. 17023 Unit M, Seke (Chitungwiza), Tinos Mashayanyika of Makavanga Village, Nembudziya (Gokwe), Ruth Malama, Constance Gandanzara (34) of No. 5244 Kuwadzana 7, (Harare), Tendai Mhakayakora (39) of 1 Jacha Street, Epworth (Harare), Tomson Mupunga and Maggie Nzuma of No. 10152 Kuwadzana Phase 3 (Harare).

The others are Tendai Tengwende of No. 2634, Budiriro 1 (Harare), Noleen Chisoso, Honest Mubayi, Rosemary Mazunga of No. 17333, Stoneridge (Harare), Costa Saimani of No. 12 Kensington Road, Highlands (Harare), Patrick Nyika (41) of Matambo Village (Gokwe), Contilda Chibanda (45) of C22/12 Shawasha Flats, Mbare (Harare), Tendai Pedzisa Madungwe (31) of Masvingo Hospital, Fadzai Mushai (46) of 13976 Unit O (Chitungwiza), Regina Karimupfumbi (29) of 10029 Glen View 7 (Harare), Lynmarry Dzidwa (25) of No. 5 Bishop Road (Mutare), Naome Jimu (35) of No. 13580, Kuwadzana Extension (Harare), Sithembiso Nyoni (32) of No. 141 Odzi, Nyamudzura (Mutare), Kesiwo Dhliwayo (32) of No. 13355 Kuwadzana Extension (Harare) and Synodia Mukotsi (31) of No. 4407 Katanga (Norton).

The remainder are Ivy Chizengeya (38) of No. 135 Pfura Road, (Mt Darwin), Mercy Jena (26) of Sunningdale Road, Belvedere (Harare), Emmenjilda Mabukwa (38) of Shingai Road, Cherutombo (Marondera), Peter Ngombe (Zambian), Marry Vhumbunu (35) of No. 10159 Unit H (Seke), Martha Temai (26) of No. 28581 Unit L (Seke), Rukina Muzawazi (78) of No. 26412 Unit L (Seke) and Atanazio Mwanza (foreigner).

“We would like to pass our deepest condolences to families who lost their relatives and also to wish the injured a speedy recovery. We urge motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding when travelling. Public service vehicle operators are being urged not to exceed the carrying capacity of goods and passengers. Travellers are also warned not to risk their lives by boarding overloaded buses,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

“We would also like to appeal to members of the public who are missing their relatives to go to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for identification of the remaining bodies,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the police have established that some of these cross-border buses are being used for smuggling goods at night as evidenced by a large consignment of cigarettes found in the King Lion bus. Members of the public are being warned to desist from unlawful practices as the law will soon catch up with them.”