4 family members die in well

February 14, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
From left: Mr Albert Takaendesa, the neighbour who tried to rescue the deceased, the closed 15-metre deep well where the Jokomera brothers and their father died in Budiriro, Harare, and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police preparing to ferry the bodies (covered in white cloths) of the deceased brothers Macliff,Cleopas Jnr, Tom and their father Cleopas Jokomera to the mortuary. — (Pictures by Kudakwashe Hunda)

From left: Mr Albert Takaendesa, the neighbour who tried to rescue the deceased, the closed 15-metre deep well where the Jokomera brothers and their father died in Budiriro, Harare, and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police preparing to ferry the bodies (covered in white cloths) of the deceased brothers Macliff,Cleopas Jnr, Tom and their father Cleopas Jokomera to the mortuary. — (Pictures by Kudakwashe Hunda)

Talent Hwari Herald Reporter
Four family members suffocated in a well in Budiriro 4, Harare, yesterday while trying to drain water using a submersible pump. It is suspected that the man and his three sons could have died from inhaling carbon monoxide gas while in the deep well. The deceased were members of Johanne Masowe Housing Cooperative. A church member who preferred anonymity, identified the deceased as Cleopas Jokomera and his three sons, Cleopas Jr (35), Macliff (31) and Tom (age not given).

Zimbabwe Republic Police chief national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that four family members died today in Budiriro. It is a sad situation and all the bodies were retrieved by the Sub-Aqua Unit and the Fire Brigade,” she said.

“According to investigations, the family was trying to drain water from a well using a pump which could have released carbon monoxide and they inhaled it. They died one after the other while trying to rescue each other.”

Budiriro 1Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the family’s neighbour also jumped into the well and tried to help the drowning brothers and their father. “In a statement to the police, the neighbour said he did not know how he came out of the well alive. He said he became weak and dizzy as he went down the well,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged members of the public to call the police first in such situations. She said the deaths could have been avoided if they had called the police or sought for experts after the first child had drowned.

She, however, added that Mrs Jokomera (the deceased’s mother/wife) needed proper counselling as she was failing to come to terms with the incident. A sombre atmosphere engulfed the Jokomera home after the shocking death of the quartet.

Play video below

Witnesses told The Herald that Mr Jokomera’s youngest son, Macliff was the first to succumb to the suspected gas before falling into the well. “He went in first and then he complained that he was feeling weak while frothing before falling into the well,” said an eye witness who preferred anonymity.

Morners sit in shock at the Jokomera family home after brothers Marklaugh,Cleopas Jnr,Tom and their father Mr Cleopas drowned in a well in Budiriro South- West, Harare yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Morners sit in shock at the Jokomera family home after brothers Marklaugh,Cleopas Jnr,Tom and their father Mr Cleopas drowned in a well in Budiriro South- West, Harare yesterday – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

“His other brother, Tom also got into the well to rescue him and complained of the same problem before falling into the well as well. “The other brother, Cleopas (Jnr) followed trying to rescue them again but succumbed to the same gas before their father also went in and also died.”

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police prepares to collect the bodies(coverd in white cloth) of the deceased brothers Marklaugh,Cleopas Jnr, Tom and their father Cleopas Jokomera who drown in a well in Budiriro South- West, Harare - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police prepares to collect the bodies(coverd in white cloth) of the deceased brothers Marklaugh,Cleopas Jnr, Tom and their father Cleopas Jokomera who drown in a well in Budiriro South- West, Harare – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

A neighbour, Mr Albert Takaendesa who also went in trying to rescue them, survived as he quickly climbed out after feeling the effects of the gas. Mr Takaendesa said the wife to Cleopas (Snr) called him for help after realising that her three sons had died and when he arrived at the scene, he found the father trying to get inside.

Members of the Johane Masowe church praying before the bodies (covered in white cloth) of the deceased brothers Marklaugh,Cleopas Jnr,Tom and their father Mr Cleopas Jokomera who drowned in a well are collected by the police in Budiriro South-West yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Members of the Johane Masowe church praying before the bodies (covered in white cloth) of the deceased brothers Marklaugh,Cleopas Jnr,Tom and their father Mr Cleopas Jokomera who drowned in a well are collected by the police in Budiriro South-West yesterday – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

“I then advised Mr Jokomera to call the police but he insisted that we should help his sons first, that’s when we got in, after I felt weak, I quickly went out and managed to crawl away from the well,” he said.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • zaburoni

    the story is a bit hazy on the actual source of the gas…the writer makes it sound as if the individuals inhaled the gas on surface, then fell into the well……may they RIP in peace.

    • Walterk

      yes, confusing

  • Fred Moyo

    so sad. this is THE time we need to assist this family, regardless of our religion or political affiliation.
    Lets pray for this family.

  • mussa ndowa

    tragic incident

  • Honest Mhosva

    Very unfortunate indeed, unnecessary deaths, had the city council (Harare) discharged their mandate professionally, of providing potable water to residents, these deaths could have been avoided. There was not going to be any need of digging wells in the cities. City of Harare should be held liable for the deaths. Someone in the management offices should be jailed.