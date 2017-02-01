4 diesel tankers emptied, filled with water

February 1, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter—

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has intercepted four tankers carrying over 140 000 litres of diesel that was purportedly in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo but illegally offloaded in Chitungwiza and replaced with an equal quantity of water.

The smugglers prejudiced Zimra of $55 650 in excise duty.

The tankers then proceeded to Chirundu Border Post where they were intercepted after the revenue collector, through its electronic cargo tracking system, picked a suspicious detour.

Fears abound that such fraud had been going on for some time.

Zimra board secretary and director for legal and corporate services Ms Florence Jambwa confirmed that the four trucks had been intercepted and impounded.

“I can confirm that on 30 January 2017, the electronic cargo tracking system enabled Zimra to identify, through the geo-fencing alarm system, use of unauthorised transit route by tankers carrying diesel purportedly destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Ms Jambwa in e-mailed responses to The Herald.

“The Zimra Reaction Team promptly attended to the case and the tankers were tracked and, upon arrival at Chirundu One Stop Border Post, verifications revealed that the tankers were carrying water instead of diesel as per the Customs clearance documents.

“The tankers have been seized by Zimra and the case will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02].”

Concerns have been raised before that cargo that is purportedly in transit is being offloaded in the country.

As a result, the country has been losing millions of dollars in revenue collections.

But Ms Jambwa said the new electronic cargo tracking system that was installed on January 1, 2017 had proved useful as the revenue collector was now able to detect such misdemeanours.

“The electronic cargo tracking system, which the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority rolled out early this year to curb transit fraud, has started to pay dividends due to its capability to identify diversion of route, tampering with seals and pin-pointing exact locations of transit cargo throughout the trip from entry point to port of exit.

“These capabilities are making it increasingly difficult for cargo to be illegally offloaded in Zimbabwe when it is declared as in transit to other countries.

“The tracking system is also complementing Zimra’s risk profiling and anti-smuggling strategies currently in place, such as use of non-intrusive scanners, the canine unit, and escorting of high risk cargo,” said Ms Jambwa.
  • Matsimba

    When a merchant upon arrival at the port of entry, say Beit Bridge, a ZIMRA official will approach him to enquire as to the destination of the goods the merchant is carrying. The purpose of that is to ascertain the value of goods for tax purposes but also more importantly to ensure that the goods are legally allowed to enter the country. In this particular case the merchant knowingly and fraudulently declared that his cargo was destined for Kinshasa, or Goma in DRC. Thus the ZIMRA official under international law and regional trading agreements and protocols, would not charge tax as if the goods were destined for Chitungwiza, as that will lead to double taxation and violation of those agreements already ratified by the Parliament of Zimbabwe. So ZIMRA here is crying for lost revenue because it did not apply appropriate tax rates to this particular consignment of goods. You may wonder why then did the merchant proceed to Chirundu with water. That was a ploy to hoodwink unsuspecting ZIMRA officials, but also, though not confirmed by the report, to carry other stuff again from DRC this time en-route to SA, though to be offloaded here in Msasa.

  • Mutema

    That fuel must be sold at 30c a liter like what happened to certain service station in Harare

  • Ned

    Fuel iri kuenda ku DRC hayibhadhari on Zim borders because its destined for another country. But kana iri destined for Zim inobhadhara on our borders
    So, these guys, vanoti diesel is for DRC, saka havabhadhare yet they offload the diesel here. Saka vatoita mari naro pachena.
    Then voisa mvura in the tanks, and carry the journey on. Vangobuda mu Zim, vanongotsvaga pekurasa mvura yacho, then voita kana 2 weeks vakagara zvavo. Then vodzoka vachiti diesel takavapa ana Kabila. And repeat the process. but ava vakabatwa because tracking system yakataridza kuenda vachinja nzira

  • Cecil Roars

    I applaud ZIMRA for this catch. But I already see the weakness of their system. Next time I will offload the diesel in tankers along the road and also collect my water along the same road.