4 die in Zaka crash

From Tawanda Mangoma in Zaka

A bus carrying members of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) was yesterday involved in an accident at Pelilendava Hill here, killing four people on the spot and injuring several other passengers.

Masvingo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula yesterday said she was yet to get details of the accident.

“I do not have details yet of the accident. Can you please call tomorrow morning for more details,” said Insp Mazula.

When The Herald visited the accident scene, several injured passengers were being ferried by ambulances to hospitals in Chiredzi and Zaka. An eyewitness Mr Dakarai Makuyana, who was driving behind the bus, said the bus avoided a head on collision with a truck driving in the opposite lane.

“One Blue Star Trucks had a breakdown while navigating through Pelilendava. The other one which was behind tried to overtake on the blind spot,” he said.

“The bus was coming from Jerera towards Chiredzi and was set for a head on collision. The bus driver turned into the valley as he avoided a head-on collision,” said Mr Makuyana.

Another eyewitness Mr Mike Maruvire said he only heard a loud bang.

“I just saw the bus rolling several times into the ditch. Passengers were thrown out through the windows while others screened for help,” said Mr Maruvire.

The injured were taken to Chiredzi General Hospital, Collins Saunders Hospital in Triangle and Musiso Mission Hospital in Jerera.