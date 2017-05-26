New record label Young Games launched

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

With so many raw talents that go undiscovered, a new record label, Young Gamez Entertainment, has been created to scout independent talents and new artistes so as to give them the exposure they deserve.

The new record label was launched on Wednesday at New Ambassador hotel. Young Gamez record label is the brainchild of four brothers and a lady, Talent Darara, Augustine Darara, Trinity Mukewa, Brian James and Kellenah Haurobi respectively who came together to create a platform mainly for undiscovered talents of all genres in Zimbabwe.

“We felt that we needed to do this because there are too many talented young people in Zimbabwe who do not have the resources to shine. “As a label, our job will be to market, do bookings, public relations and find sponsors and a lot of other things for our artists,” said Talent who is the CEO of the label.

Kellenah who serves as the administrator said the label is looking for more talent. “We want to be balanced in terms of genres, so we are still looking for more talented people. We want to accommodate hip-hop, pop, dancehall, reggae and many more genres. “Those who are interested in being part of the label should contact us on all social media platforms for Young Gamez Entertainment,” she said.

The event was attended by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO, Karikoga Kaseke who was ecstatic about this new music journey and gave words of encouragement. “It makes me very happy to see young people with a vision. As tourism authority, we will try as much as possible to shape you so that you successfully achieve your goals. I am here to let you know that even the sky is not the limit. If you work very hard, few years from now, you will have something very big,” said Kaseke.

The music label has already signed twelve artists amongst them award winning dancehall artiste Dobba Don, H2O, and a whole lot of fresh talent.

Entertainment was done by the label’s very own artists who proved why they were the chosen ones through their unique talents.