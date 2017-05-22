21 to battle it out in Zanu-PF Chiwundura primary poll

Midlands Bureau

Twenty-one Zanu-PF candidates will today battle it out in the Chiwundura National Assembly primary elections, ahead of Friday’s nomination court sitting for the seat that fell vacant following the death of Cde Kizito Chivamba last month.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared the seat vacant last week and the revolutionary party last Friday invited interested candidates to submit their CVs.

President Mugabe has since declared July 15 as the by-election date.

The 21 candidates include Cdes Chelton Charamba, Meeting Pearson Mbalekwa, Conrad Tongogara, Bigboy Muzila, Brown Ndlovu, Makumucha Mbulawa, Francis Eshewekunze, Charles Mashumba, Tatenda Mabodza, Takavarasha Mabiza, Cuthbert Bushe, Muyambo Mutangayi and Sinoya Masuka.

Also contesting are Cdes Vuma, Shoko, Machongwe, Chiwira, Kwidini, Share, Moyo and Towe, whose first names could not be established.

Cde Chivamba’s wife, Foromina, withdrew her candidature on submission day.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mpereri said all was set for the primary elections.

“Chiwundura constituency was last week declared vacant by ZEC following the death of our provincial vice-chairman, Cde Chivamba.

“We have received 21 CVs from interested candidates and we are going to hold primary elections on Monday (today) and elect a candidate who will represent the party in the by-election on 15 July.

“We are a democratic party and we have allowed all the 21 candidates to battle it out for the seat. What we have done is that those that are going to lose will constitute the campaign team of the winning candidate.

“This is because we don’t want candidates who might be left bitter by the results to sabotage the winner,” he said.

Cde Mpereri said Zanu-PF was looking forward to a landslide victory in the by-election to be held in July.

“There will be a nomination court in Gweru on Friday in preparation for the by-election. We are confident that we are going to retain the seat,” he said.

Cde Chivamba (59) — who was National Assembly representative for Chiwundura — died at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness.

He was declared a liberation war hero and was buried at the Provincial Heroes Acre in Gweru.