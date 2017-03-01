2018 polls: EU oils anti-Govt groups

March 1, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
Western governments have escalated machinations to influence next year’s harmonised elections by funding “dubious” opposition projects and fomenting instability using quasi-political, civil society organisations, The Herald can reveal.

This comes against the backdrop of a surprise US$5 million donation to civil society by the European Union (EU) ostensibly to strengthen democratic participation and accountable monitoring by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Zimbabwe.

Government yesterday said it was following the events with interest.

The donation was announced through a statement by the EU mission on Monday.

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba yesterday said Government was on the lookout for all nefarious and underhand machinations by the West ahead of the polls.

Said Mr Charamba: “The beast is in heat again. We are slowly inching towards elections and the Westerners are back with their mischief, except they don’t know we are watching. We are also aware of their involvement in other areas, including fomenting instability in the labour market.”

#ThisFlag activist, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere flew the kite on her Twitter handle yesterday saying, ‘‘Doctors strike. Nurses strike. Civil servants strike. I hope the opposition does not waste a good crisis.’’

Political analyst Mr Godwine Mureriwa said the Western funding sought to aide opposition campaign, especially in rural areas where they were perennial dismal performers.

“The timing of the funding is perfect for the opposition. The funding is being used as basis for uniting opposition parties to form a coalition and this is why you see both (Morgan) Tsvangirai and (Joice) Mujuru were making desperate overtures to come together despite of their organic ideological differences. Given their deep rooted interests in Zimbabwe’s political affairs, the EU also wants to have a formidable force outside the opposition structures to do the campaign especially in rural constituencies.

“They (EU) have elections in my mind and the civil society is just being used as a smokescreen to shield the real political agenda.”

In their statement the EU said: “The European Union in Zimbabwe has strengthened its support to civil society with a fresh call for proposals to promote democratic participation, good governance and accountability as well as dialogue amongst the different stakeholders in the country.

“In total, the EU provides 5 million EUR (5,315,000 USD) for proposals that address one of the two specific objectives.”

The first component is directed at Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that seek to enhance the role of civil society in the promotion of transparency, good governance and accountability to meaningfully participate in policy dialogue. CSOs that furthermore address gender equality and the rights of marginalised groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

“For this component, the EU provides EUR 3.5 million (3,720,500 USD).

The second specific objective for which proposals are invited is to strengthen civil society’s watchdog role in the implementation of the National Indicative Programme (NIP) focal sectors of governance and institution building, health and agriculture-based economic development for improved, accountable and effective development outcomes as well as sustainability. For this objective, the EU provides EUR 1.5 million (1,594,500 USD).”

The EU embassy in Harare had not responded to questions send to it.

An embassy official who spoke to this publication said he would only respond today.

Since 2000, Western governments have been funding opposition campaigns through nongovernment organisations.

It is unfortunate that the funding had not yielded the desired results.

The electorate is alive to what the local opposition stood for and beyond that much of the donor fund was used to fatten pockets of a few activists.

After the 2013 harmonised elections, the United States government admitted that donor fund was abused in Zimbabwe and withdrew most of its funding thereby plunging most opposition leaders into destitute.
  • Rudeologist

    Why are foreign GOVERNMENTS funding NON GOVERNMENTAL ORGANISATIONS?
    What does NGO mean anyway?
    If they receive governmental funding then they are no longer NGOs & should be stripped of that description.
    They should be banned or reclassified as opposition parties as they already are

  • Tashinga

    Usual conspiracy theories promulgated by Zanu-pf when it’s a simple matter of economics. No mystery as to why the EU supports facilitating Zimbabwe’s electoral processes and voter education, via NGOs or other circuits such as financing the UNDP offer to cover ZEC’s biometric voting facilities. Western taxpayers are fed up of their governments wasting money by financing US$ billions and hundreds of millions in aid to cover Zanu-pf government permanent failures to look after its own citizens. The cheapest long term option is to help Zimbabweans implement free and fair elections to install a competent and less corrupt government. The sooner Zimbabwe’s wealth can be redirected to serve all the people instead of select Zanu-pf pockets and their offshore accounts, the better.

    • Rudeologist

      Yes its no mystery as to why the EU supports regime change & every sane Zimbabwean knows very well that its not what you are barking about.
      You cant change the truth by making up silly reasons.

  • zimbotry

    What laws did they break exactly Dreamer? Its no surprise Western money is here. Our Health system would not survive without it for example. Bear in mind next time you or your family requires medical care it is largely funded by your evil West while your own handlers go overseas.
    Could you please also enlighten us as to what we have that the West would actually want that they are not getting elsewhere? And you imply that Opposition Parties have no right to contest elections and change things. ZanuPF has run our country down for almost 4 decades now. It would be hard for another Party to do worse

    • Rudeologist

      They are sponsoring political NGOs but you’re talking about health.
      Its like some pervert saying he raped a child because he pays for her school fees.
      Use your head. Governments should not be sponsoring Non Governmental Organisations in the first place

  • Rudeologist

    Stupidity is when a person accuses someone else of being stupid without presenting valid counter facts.
    My first sentence is a question you should have at least had the decency of attempting to answer.

    • yowe

      Another form of stupidity (the verb) I refuse to plunge myself into is when a sane person tries to engage an imbecile in discourse…To be sure you understand I am the sane person and you are the imbecile .Tapedza newe YOWE!!!!

      • Rudeologist

        lol too bad for you because the question & your failure to defend your attack on a simple question you have failed to answer, is still there for all to see.
        Only a complete retard would consider an insult as a valid factual answer

  • Rudeologist

    Non of your tirades justifies foreign governments intruding into another country’s political affairs. That is not why they are here. Get that in your head

    • zimbotry

      They are supporting our infrastructure because the government cannot

  • Rudeologist

    I cant believe a grown man sat down to write a long essay of absolute incoherent nonsense & I cant believe I actually wasted my time reading that.
    Its amazing how some Zimbabweans think they are proving how intelligent they are as hey expose their ignorance.

  • Mai Vako

    @zanupf where did you get the cash to buy 300 cars?

  • Common Sense

    Don’t cry foul ZANU-PF….

    Look what you did in the last 3 elections… invested millions of tax payers money paying for the Green Bombers to intimidate, maim and kill anyone who was seen to bein opposition.

    And you also sponsored Nikuv to fabricate electoral demarcation and other dirty tricks, using tax payers money

    The EU just want to make sure here is transparency and honesty… something you fail to uphold.

    Unfortunately ZANU_PF only think it is a democracy of they ‘win’ elections…. but not if they lose (which technically they did in 2003)