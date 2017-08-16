20 000 throng Sakubva for ZDF celebrations

Nyore Madzianike Mutare Bureau

Over 20 000 people from all walks of life thronged Sakubva Stadium in Mutare yesterday to mark the country’s 37th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations.

The stadium started filling up as early 7am and by mid-morning the atmosphere was just electric as almost all the available sitting space had been taken up.

Members of 3 Infantry Brigade junior cadets, the army band and drum majorettes took turns to entertain the huge crowd.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Mandi Chimene, who was the guest of honour, inspected the guard of honour before she read President Mugabe’s speech.

In his speech, President Mugabe challenged Government to improve the social welfare of Zimbabwe Defence Forces, saying the Military Salary Concept should be reinstated to motivate the officers.

“In an effort to improve conditions of service for ZDF, Government has provided staff with vehicles and other equipment,” he said. “However, a lot is still to be done to provide the forces with medical support, housing, salaries and allowances.

“In this regard, the Military Salary Concept, which was stopped following the dollarisation, should be considered for reinstatement.”

President Mugabe said housing projects for ZDF, which were initiated across the country, should be resuscitated.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy, he added, should also receive the attention it deserves.

President Mugabe hailed the ZDF for undertaking community development projects across the country.

“The secure environment that we have enjoyed as a country has not been a walk in the park for the Defence Forces,” he said. “While our detractors work round the clock to frustrate our developments, the ZDF have always been alert to their manoeuvres and being equal to the task, they have succeeded in overcoming any such challenges.

“The ZDF have gone beyond just fulfilling their constitutional obligations of defending Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Together with other arms of security, they have ensured that all times, peace prevails.”

President Mugabe commended the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for complementing the ZDF in curbing illegal activities along the country’s borders.

Additionally, President Mugabe called for unity between the army and police forces.

“With the Zimbabwe Republic Police, they have curbed illegal border crossing activities and the smuggling of contraband into and out of the country,” he said.

“The two have also partnered in projects such as Operation Hakudzokwi in Chiadzwa Diamond Fields and guarding of key government establishments.

“The ZDF corps of engineers conducted demining operations on the South Eastern Mozambique border in the Dumisa and Gwaivhi areas. In their drive to demine the country’s borders of anti-personnel landmines, ZDF have received invaluable assistance from two cooperating non-governmental demining organisation- the HALO Trust and the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).”

President Mugabe said the ZDF had since enlisted the services of two non-governmental organisations to assist in demining in order to meet the 2025 deadline to clear all mined areas.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Landmines.

Government representatives, Members of Parliament and traditional leaders were among the thousands that attended the ZDF Day commemorations.