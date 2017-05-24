$1m capacity projects commissioned in Zvimba

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

Zvimba Rural District Council has commissioned $1 million worth of capital projects, including classroom blocks and road maintenance equipment. The projects, which also include tarring of roads, construction of a public toilet and connection of about 700 households to tapped water, are set to change the face of Murombedzi Growth Point.

Working with Welt Hunger Hilfe, a non-governmental organisation, Zvimba RDC has been able to provide clean water to families in Kawondera and Murombedzi.

Speaking at the commissioning, Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Minister Cde Abednigo Ncube, said local authorities were key enablers of development.

“The local authorities create a conducive environment that facilitates the operations of all other sectors in the economy,” said Cde Ncube.

“Indeed, a strong and robust local authority system lays a solid foundation for sustainable rural development through promotion of local democracy, public participation in development initiatives and effective service delivery to the rural community.”

Cde Ncube hailed Zvimba RDC for putting the community first through provision of essential services.

The council, he said, should fully use the road maintenance equipment to ensure every area was accessible.

He called on the council to constantly review its by-laws to promote the ease of doing business in line with the 100-day target, which started on March 9.

Cde Ncube commissioned two classroom blocks at Murombedzi Secondary School built at a total cost of $88 500.

Part of the money came from the Chegutu-Zvimba-Mhondoro Community Share Ownership Trust.

Zvimba RDC chief executive officer Mr Peter Hlohla said all the projects had been fully paid for, with plans to embark on more. The projects, Mr Hlohla said, would help raise the profile of the district and subsequently attract investment.

Mashonaland West Minister of State Cde Faber Chidarikire implored ratepayers to continue honouring their obligations.

“I know council is working hard to improve revenue in the face of economic hardships that the people and business are going through,” he said.

“I urge everyone to cooperate and pay what is due to council.”

Zvimba RDC, he said, should come up with profitable business ventures to augment rates and taxes. The council is also running a bursary, which is supporting 64 students as part of its social responsibility.