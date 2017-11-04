14-year-old teens raped

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of having sexual intercourse with two 14-year-olds who had visited him for the purpose of charging their cellphones. Chakura Givason Marajika (59) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to November 15 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on an unknown date, but in October this year, the two girls went to Chakura’s place and asked him to charge their cellphones. Further allegations are that after inviting the two girls into his room, Chakura locked the door, grabbed one of the girls and raped her before turning to the other one.