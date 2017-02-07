13 cops convicted of gold panning

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau—

THIRTEEN police officers have been convicted under the Police Act for engaging in illegal gold mining in Inyathi, Bubi District.

Four cops were acquitted. Of the 13 who were convicted, six were detained for between four and 18 days, while the other seven were fined $10 each. Those who were detained will have criminal charges preferred against them. Police prosecutors charged the group for criminal abuse of office, leaving their posts unattended and engaging in activities which violate the Police Act.

“Their case has been finalised. Six officers are now serving their detention sentences ranging between four to 18 days. “Seven of them were fined $10 each, while four were acquitted,” said a source.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala said any comments regarding police conduct should be sought from Police General Headquarters.

Police chief national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment, while Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said: “I am not in office until tomorrow.”

The hearing of the officers was presided over by Officer Commanding Nkayi District, Chief Superintendent Never Tembo and another officer who was only identified as Superintendent Ntundle.